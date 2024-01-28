Blockchain Supply Chain Market to Soar to $28 Billion by 2030; US and China Poised for Significant Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Supply Chain - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Blockchain Supply Chain landscape is set to experience an unprecedented compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44% from 2022 to 2030, according to a transformative strategic business report. The industry, valued at US$1.5 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to skyrocket to a robust valuation of US$28.1 Billion by the end of the decade. The vigorous growth trajectory highlights increased market demand and widespread adoption across various sectors.

Delving into the segments within the market, the platform solutions are forecasted to achieve a 42.7% CAGR, potentially reaching an impressive US$18 Billion by 2030. In tandem with these developments, the services segment is adjusting to the post-pandemic economic revival with an expected 46.7% CAGR through to the next 8-year period.

Geographical Market Insights

The US, at the forefront of technological adoption, stands as a significant contributor with an estimation of US$460.9 Million in 2022. Concurrently, China demonstrates exceptional growth prospects with a 41.1% CAGR, envisioning a US$4.3 Billion market by 2030. Other regions like Japan and Canada are also contributing to the global momentum with forecasted CAGRs of 37.4% and 34.9%, respectively. Europe, with Germany at the helm, is set to grow at an estimated 24.7% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape Overview

Inclusive of 33 Featured Competitors:





The surge in growth within the Blockchain Supply Chain market is indicative of a broader technological revolution, epitomizing innovation and advancing applications in modern business practices. As companies strive to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency, blockchain technology is increasingly becoming the cornerstone of supply chain strategies globally.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.2% Regions Covered Global

