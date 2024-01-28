Ceiling Tiles Market Poised for Robust Expansion: Projected to Surge to US$15 Billion by 2030 with Notable Growth in China

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceiling Tiles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceiling tiles industry stands on the cusp of a transformative growth period, with a recent market analysis revealing a forecasted surge to a stunning US$15.6 billion valuation by the year 2030. Showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2022 through the end of the decade, this market expansion highlights the innovative strides within the sector and the increasing demand for ceiling solutions worldwide.

The Ascendancy of Mineral Wool

Within this burgeoning market, Mineral Wool ceiling tiles have emerged as a dominant segment, expected to attain a CAGR of 13.3% and reach an impressive market valuation of US$7 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory not only signals the segment's vigorous demand but also underscores its significant role in the overall market progress.

The U.S. and China Markets: A Contrast in Expansion Dynamics

The United States market, currently valued at US$1.7 billion, remains a crucial player in the global landscape. Nonetheless, it is China that is forecast to captivate the industry's attention with a projected CAGR of 18.3%, thus catalyzing a market size of US$3.9 billion by the close of 2030. This growth momentum characterizes China as an epicenter of ceiling tile innovation and adoption.

Geographical Market Highlights

On the global stage, other regions displaying noteworthy performance include Japan and Canada, with forecasted CAGRs of 7.1% and 11.1% respectively over the analysis period. Europe, with Germany at the helm, swings to the tune of an approximate 8.5% CAGR, reinforcing the continent's steady market maturation.

Anticipated upwards trajectory in the global ceiling tiles landscape

Emphasis on post-pandemic recovery influencing market dynamics

Market diversification, reflecting a span of geographic strengths

Competitive Landscape and Market Presence

The competitive arena showcases a selection of 48 featured entities, contributing to a diverse and dynamic market. The analysis offers insight into global competitiveness, showcasing key market shares while also exploring the robust presence of these competitors across various geographic territories.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acoustic Ceiling Products, Llc.

Acoustigreen

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Burgess Cep

Byucksan Corporation

Ceilume

Certainteed

Georgia-Pacific

Hil Limited

Hunter Douglas

Knauf

Mada Gypsum

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Renhurst Ceilings Pty Ltd

Rockfon

Saint-Gobain Gyproc

SAS International

Shandong Huamei Building Materials Co., Ltd

Techno Ceiling Products

USG Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0k3ic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment