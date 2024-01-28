Consent Management Platforms Market Poised to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by IT & Telecom and BFSI Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consent Management Platforms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consent management platforms industry is witnessing a substantial surge with projections estimating the market to ascend to US$2.6 billion by the year 2030, marking a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Announcing the addition of a new strategic business report to its ever-expanding repository, the focus is on the market's rapid advancement and its comprehensive coverage extending from current trends to future predictions, ensuring stakeholders can navigate with actionable insights.





Amidst this growth trajectory, the IT & Telecom sector stands out with a projected remarkable CAGR of 8.2%, potentially reaching a market valuation of US$831.7 million by the end of the forecast period. Accounting for dynamic post-pandemic recovery trends, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is recalibrating its growth prospects to a notable 6.6% CAGR, responding to evolving regulatory landscapes and increasing demand for robust data protection measures.

The U.S. market takes the lead with an estimated value of US$439.7 million. China follows closely as a potent market player, anticipated to chart an impressive CAGR of 10.6%, flagging potential pathways to a US$606.1 million market size by 2030. Japan and Canada are also significant markets, expected to flourish at CAGRs of 2.3% and 6.7%, respectively, during the same period. Within Europe, Germany is earmarked for a convincing growth rhythm with a forecast CAGR of approximately 3.6%.



For those looking to navigate the consent management platforms domain with acumen, or for enterprises seeking guidance amidst a burgeoning data regulatory environment, this report may serve as a critical barometer for strategic business decisions, ultimately contributing to responsible growth and robust alignment with market evolutions.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

