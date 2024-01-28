Communication Hardware Market on the Rise: Wireless Segment to Power Growth, Forecasted to Reach $603.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communication Hardware: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the global communication hardware market reveals a dynamic industry on the cusp of substantial growth, with a projected market size of US$603.5 billion by the year 2030. Following a detailed evaluation, the market, which stood at US$420.6 billion in 2022, is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Wireless Communication to Spearhead Market Expansion

A segment-wise scrutiny spotlights the wireless communication domain, which is set to chart a 5.3% CAGR, culminating in a staggering US$353.9 billion by the end of the forecast period. Poised as a critical driver of market expansion, wireless technologies continue to innovate and adapt, signaling robust advancement prospects in the years to come.

The United States and China Lead the Charge in Market Growth

The Communication Hardware market within the United States is projected to maintain a strong presence, with estimates placing its value at US$113.7 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China is forecast to experience a profound growth rate of 7.5% CAGR, asserting itself as a dominant force and potentially reaching a market size of US$129.6 billion by 2030. Other key regions such as Japan and Canada are also expected to contribute significantly to the market growth, with projected CAGRs of 2.5% and 3.8%, respectively.

Strategic Assessment Reveals Diverse Factors Influencing the Market

The report's extensive coverage includes an analysis of various factors impacting the market, including the ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, inflationary trends, and the fluctuating state of global supply chains. Additionally, it offers insights into the competition within the industry, sharing critical data on market shares and the global presence of major players. Featured Competitors in the Communication Hardware Industry

Apple, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

This analytical treasure trove provides stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders with a grounded perspective of the Communication Hardware market's trajectory, as well as its variegated factors and leading corporate entities. As the digital ecosystem continues to expand and evolve, this report becomes an indispensable resource for understanding the currents and undercurrents shaping the future of communication technologies.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $420.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $603.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

