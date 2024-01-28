Middle East Corrugated Packaging Market Forecasted Robust Growth by 2028, Led by Food Segment and Saudi Arabia's Increasing Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Corrugated Packaging Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Middle East Corrugated Packaging Market was valued at USD 6.42 billion in the previous year, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 2.58%, reaching USD 7.44 billion tonnes in the next five years.







Key Highlights

Corrugated products protect fragile, heavy, bulky, or high-value products during storage and transportation. Multi-layer corrugated packaging adds rigidity to packaged products, making them stronger than regular corrugated boards. The market is expanding to meet the demand for corrugated products in the construction and electronics industries.





The market for corrugated packaging products is expanding in the Middle East, mainly owing to the growing awareness of the need to lessen the carbon impact of traditional packaging materials. To reduce the use of non-renewable resources by limiting trash output in the nation, the Qatari government launched several green economy programs under the National Vision 2030.





Strict enforcement of laws banning single-use plastics in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other countries has increased the need for environmentally friendly packaging solutions, especially paper.The demand for convenience foods is on the rise due to the busy lifestyle of people. As corrugated box packaging keeps moisture away from the products and withstands long shipping times, companies are increasingly adopting it to offer customers better outcomes, especially as a means of secondary or tertiary packaging.





The reliable, durable, and easily transportable corrugated boxes have been around for over a few years. However, longevity comes with challenges. Corrugated cardboard is made from cellulose fibers, virgin or recycled from used corrugated cardboard or other materials. The corrugated board industry is challenged with soaring raw material prices and bottlenecks in raw material supply. Severe shortages and unprecedented price increases push manufacturers to the brink of closure.





The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the packaging industry negatively, resulting in lockdowns, corporations shifting their sourcing away from China, and reconsidering packaging materials. Despite a significant effect on the supply side of packaging, considerable growth in the end-user demand in specific applications significantly expanded the scope of the corrugated packaging industry.

Middle East Corrugated Packaging Market Trends

Food Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The food industry is one of the biggest packaging consumers in the region. The region has a high rate of packaged food and beverage consumption, owing to rapid urbanization and an increasing number of tourists and expiates that often prefer safer processed foods. Also, the region has stringent packaging regulations regarding food and beverages.





The tourism sector in the region's countries is gaining traction after a dip in 2020. According to Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, Saudi Arabia has targeted 25 million international tourists in 2023. Additionally, the country is investing capital in enhancing its tourism infrastructure.





According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the economic contribution of capital investment in tourism to the United Arab Emirates is estimated to reach AED 74.4 billion (USD 20.26 billion) in 2028 from AED 27.8 billion (USD 7.57 billion) in 2018. With the increasing number of tourists across the region, there is a proportionate increase in food delivery services and a rise in the sale of packaged food, which may bolster the market in the forecast period.





Moreover, the increasing demand for packaged food in the country is augmenting the demand for corrugated board packaging in the studied segment. According to Interpack (a packaging trade fair), the Middle East accounts for five percent of global packaged goods consumption, and business in the region is growing rapidly.





Further, food retail holds the largest share of the UAE retail market and is expected to continue to be the dominant market sector. According to the United States Department of Agriculture report on retail foods, online retail sales of food witnessed robust growth in 2019, amounting to USD 2.557 billion. The value increased further to USD 5.705 billion in 2022. Thus, the demand for corrugated packaging is expected to spike as a result of the rising trend of online retail sales across the region.





The region is witnessing a rise in the consumption of processed food, fresh produce, and meat sectors. New food growth in the country continues to be fueled by health and wellness trends and the increase in consumer concerns. Additionally, population growth would be the key driver behind the demand for fresh food during the forecast period.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Arabian Packaging Co. LLC

Queenex Corrugated Carton Factory

United Carton Industries Company (UCIC)

Napco National

Falcon Pack

Cepack Group

World Pack Industries LLC

Universal Carton Industries Group

Green Packaging Boxes Ind LLC

Tarboosh Packaging Co. LLC

Unipack Containers & Carton Products LLC

Al Rumanah Packaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8n1r2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment