Industrial Dryer Market Expected to Reach US$ 10,610.6 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Industrial Dryer Market, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial dryer market is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, according to Fact.MR. By 2034, the global market for these products is expected to reach US$ 10,610.6 million. According to Fact MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global industrial dryer market is rapidly growing and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.



Growing preference among industries for customized drying solutions that can cater to specific product requirements, production volumes, and environmental conditions, is a major factor driving the market growth. Increasing use of remote monitoring and control technologies are allowing operators to manage and optimize drying processes from a distance, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime, which is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

Integration of smart sensors and IoT devices in industrial dryers to collect and analyze real-time data, can enable better process control, energy efficiency, and proactive maintenance. Growing emphasis on health and hygiene standards, especially in sectors like pharmaceuticals and food processing, is leading to the adoption of drying solutions that meet stringent cleanliness requirements.

Changes in consumer preferences and lifestyles are influencing the types of products being manufactured and, consequently, the demand for specific drying technologies. Growing concerns about water scarcity are leading to the development and adoption of drying technologies that minimize water usage in industrial processes.

Transfer of innovative drying technologies and practices across industries, with lessons learned in one sector are being applied to improve processes in another. Increasing emphasis on energy recovery systems within industrial dryers to capture and reuse heat energy, are improving overall energy efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2024, the global industrial dryer market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 6,452.3 million.

The indirect drying is expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 54.8% in 2034.

The fluidized bed dryer category is expected to hold a market share of 24.2% in 2024.

China is predicted to acquire a 55.6% of the global market share in 2024.

East Asia is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.5% by 2034.



“Utilization of advanced materials and coatings in the manufacturing of industrial dryers to enhance durability, resistance to corrosion, and overall performance, is anticipated to influence the market prospects,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Metso Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

ANDRITZ AG

Buhler AG

GEA Group

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group

Spooner Industries Ltd

Changzhou Yibu Drying Equipment Co., Ltd

Mitchell Dryers Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial dryer market is shaped by pricing, distribution channels, customer service, and regulatory compliance to gain a competitive edge. Adapting to market dynamics and staying abreast of technological advancements are essential for sustained success in this dynamic industry.

Recent Development

Bühler Group: Bühler is a Swiss multinational company that specializes in providing process engineering and manufacturing technologies for various industries, including food processing and advanced materials.





Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.: Carrier Vibrating Equipment is a United States based company that offers a wide range of industrial equipment, including vibrating conveyors, feeders, and fluid bed dryers.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial dryer market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on industrial dryer market analysis by product type (fluidized bed dryer, batch, continuous, rotary dryer, spray dryer, flash dryer, vacuum dryer, others), by operating principle (direct drying, indirect drying), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

