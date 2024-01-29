Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Cloud Storage Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As businesses in India embrace digital transformation at a rapid pace, the market for cloud storage is experiencing a significant upswing, creating ample opportunities for market players and investors. Enhanced government policies, combined with heightened security measures, are main contributors to this exponential growth trajectory, which is anticipated to sustain through 2028.

In response to the increasing volume of data generation across various sectors, India's cloud storage market is undergoing a phase of remarkable growth. This market progress can be attributed to a wide array of drivers, such as the burgeoning need for cost-effective data storage solutions, a rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, and growing government support in reinforcing cloud infrastructure.

Given the mounting security concerns associated with cloud computing, there has been a concerted effort to bolster cloud security. Ensuring the protection of data integrity and preventing unauthorized access have become paramount. As such, advancements in encryption, the adoption of multi-factor authentication, and rigorous security audits are becoming standardized practices across cloud services.

Segmentation Highlights

Solution and Service: The market is intricately categorized into solutions and services, addressing varying organizational needs across different sectors.





The market is intricately categorized into solutions and services, addressing varying organizational needs across different sectors. Deployment Mode: The segmentation encompasses Private, Public, and Hybrid Cloud deployment models, each serving distinct operational preferences.





The segmentation encompasses Private, Public, and Hybrid Cloud deployment models, each serving distinct operational preferences. Organization Size: Segmentation by organization size reveals insights into cloud storage utilization patterns in Large Enterprises and SMEs.





Segmentation by organization size reveals insights into cloud storage utilization patterns in Large Enterprises and SMEs. End User Perspective: The market analysis includes verticals such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, and more, outlining the sector-specific cloud storage demand.

Market Insights by Region unveil directional growth patterns, segmenting the country into East, West, North, and South India, reflecting the regional adoption rates and investment opportunities.

Notable Market Players

The competitive landscape features key participants like Amazon Internet Services Private Limited, Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd., and Google India Pvt Ltd, who are central to driving the market forward with their innovative solutions and expansive service offerings.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkyqnf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment