Italy Cold Chain Logistics Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Italian freight and cold chain logistics market ranks high globally. Italy has the second-largest European domestic rail combined transport market in Europe after Germany. Italy has about 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) and 12.3 million metric tons of combined transportation annually through rail and road transportation. COVID-19 had a positive impact on the Italian cold chain logistics. During the lockdown, the high demand for frozen food and pharmaceutical products helped grow the cold chain logistics market.





After years of stagnation, the cold chain logistics industry is undergoing a reversal trend because of the country's positive rebound in exports and showing signs of growth again. The country has a highly developed and efficient transport and logistics network, especially in the northern and central regions, and has a vast domestic and international market due to its strategic position in central Europe. The cold chain market has enormous potential during the forecast period.





Major industries in Italy include textiles and clothing, food and beverages, metals and metal products, chemicals, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment. The growing demand for organized retail and the increasing awareness of consumers to reduce food waste have driven the demand for cold chain logistics. With the advancement of new technologies, the use of cold chains in the food and beverage sector may help prevent the deterioration of food quality.

