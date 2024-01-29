Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3PL Australia Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia 3PL Market size is estimated at USD 15.36 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 19.62 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period (2023-2028).







Key Highlights

The Australian logistics industry experienced rapid growth in express delivery services, which was aided by growth in the e-commerce industry, which provides a variety of value-added services such as one-day delivery and door-to-door services.This has prompted the growth of 3PL services, with international players entering the market.To gain a competitive advantage over the other players, the major corporations are focusing on value-added services. Good infrastructures, such as warehousing, distribution networks, and technological capabilities, are critical for Australian 3PL firms.





The development of logistics infrastructure, the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, and the development of new technologies are expected to contribute to the Australian 3PL market growth significantly. Moreover, the omnichannel operation demands reliable, fast, and free shipping services, which has resulted in companies adopting a new business model to provide low-cost and on-demand delivery services. 3PL companies embrace various modifications in supply chain management to address the notable transformations and challenges that e-commerce presents. The 3PL companies are shifting their focus from long-haul delivery to just-in-time delivery. The suppliers are also transitioning from multiple storage facilities to a single warehouse location. To accommodate an increase in last-mile delivery, companies invest in smaller trucks and vans, which can support shorter and more frequent deliveries.





DHL Supply Chain announced the launch of four new state-of-the-art storage facilities around Australia. Given the increasing demand for products such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, vaccines, and consumer health products, healthcare-grade facilities will store and manage inventory. Moreover, many startups, such as Passel, Sendle, Go People, and Zoom2U, have also entered the 3PL Australia market





The Australian logistics market has been growing, and it represents 8.6 percent of the nation's GDP. The Australian logistics and warehousing market is expected to increase over the forecast period. It is predicted that the freight forwarding industry will continue to account for a large share of the revenue, supported by the growth of 3PL companies. Government investment is also a key factor in the growth of the 3PL logistics industry in Australia.





.The government plans an additional USD 75 billion investment in road and rail infrastructure from 2018 to 2027. These infrastructure development programs have, in turn, greatly improved the development of transport facilities, making freight movement easy and smooth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Linfox

BCR

Yusen Logistics (Australia) Pty. Ltd.

Invenco

Kings

DB Schenker

Automotive Holdings Group Refrigerated Logistics

DHL

Tiger Logistics

SCT Logistics*

