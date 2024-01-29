India Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Set for Significant Growth by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's burgeoning electric commercial vehicle market is poised for substantial advancement, achieving a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) into the year 2029. A recent market analysis highlights the surge in adoption of electric buses, trucks, and vans, driven by an amalgamation of favorable government policies, a focus on low-emission transport solutions, and advancements in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. This acceleration is indicative of a pivotal shift in the automotive industry, marked by heightened environmental awareness and an imperative for sustainable development.



Anticipated Growth Through Government Support and Cost-Efficiency

Electric commercial vehicles are gaining momentum in the Indian market thanks to their promise of reduced operational and maintenance costs. The inherent efficiency of electric vehicles, coupled with government incentives and the integration of renewable energy sources, makes a compelling case for their widespread adoption. Aligning with initiatives such as the FAME India scheme and the PLI-ACC program, the Indian government has been a catalyst for EV adoption, laying out policies that foster a conducive environment for electric vehicles. These initiatives are geared towards diminishing the country's carbon footprint and crafting a reliable domestic supply chain for EV components, with a significant emphasis on local value addition.

Booming Demand for Eco-friendly Commercial Transportation

The demand for fuel-efficient buses has experienced a notable upswing, prompted by soaring fuel prices and the strategic maneuvers by corporations to maximize profitability from dwindling fossil fuel reserves. These conditions have encouraged entities like Nunam Technologies and the BEST Undertaking in Mumbai to innovate in battery management systems for electric buses, shaping the future of urban mobility. The logistics sector, too, has seen a surge in the uptake of electric commercial vehicles. This shift enhances supply chain efficiency, and with the government's encouragement, more companies are transitioning to electric fleets.

Challenges in EV Infrastructure

However, the industry's progression is not without hurdles. The inadequacy of the current EV infrastructure poses a challenge to the widespread adoption of electric commercial vehicles. Critical concerns such as the investment required for charging station setup, industry readiness, and the cost-intensive nature of EV production demand strategic interventions. The market is segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion type, battery capacity, and geographical distribution, with the report providing granular insights into each segment. The comprehensive analysis identifies the leaders shaping the industry, with companies like Tata Motors Limited, PMI Electro Mobility, Olectra GreenTech, and several others standing out in their contributions to the market's evolution.

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By propulsion, the segments include:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

With a geographical analysis spanning:

North

South

West

East

This detailed analysis offers an in-depth understanding of emergent patterns and competitive dynamics within the Indian electric commercial vehicle market, highlighting the ongoing transformation and growth opportunities that await.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tata Motors Limited

PMI Electro Mobility

Olectra GreenTech

JBM Motor Limited

Ashok Leyland Ltd

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Eicher Motors Limited

Infraprime Logistics Technologies Pvt Ltd

Omega Seiki Mobility Limited

