Global Esports Market by Revenue Stream & Platform - Forecast 2023-2030

The Esports Market size was estimated at USD 1.14 billion in 2022, USD 1.22 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.57% to reach USD 1.90 billion by 2030.







Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Esports Market.

Based on Revenue Stream, the market is studied across Media Rights, Publisher Fees, Sponsorships & Direct Advertisements, and Tickets & Merchandise. The Media Rights is further studied across Online Advertisements and Subscriptions. The Media Rights is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Platform, the market is studied across Offline and Online. The Offline is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Key Company Profiles:



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Esports Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Activision Blizzard, Inc., Beyond the Summit (BTS), Electronic Arts Inc., Faceit by Savvy Games Group, Gameloft SE, Gfinity PLC, Hi Rez Studios, HTC Corporation by Google, Intel Corporation, Kabum, Modern Times Group, Nintendo, NVIDIA Corporation, Turner Broadcasting System, and Wargaming.net.



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It provides comprehensive information about key players' market dynamics and offerings.



Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration across mature market segments, highlighting lucrative opportunities.



Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.



Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.



Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.



