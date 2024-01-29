GPS Bike Computers Market Poised for Accelerated Growth in Athletics & Sports: Insights on Mapping & Non-Mapping Products

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GPS Bike Computers Market by Product Type (Mapping, Non-Mapping), Application (Athletics & Sports, Fitness & Commuting) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for GPS Bike Computers is displaying a promising trend, according to a new research publication added to our extensive portfolio of market studies. The report forecasts a solid growth trajectory with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.83%, projecting the market to reach USD 1,402.91 million by 2030 from its current valuation of USD 942.94 million in 2023.



Mapping and Non-Mapping GPS Bike Computers Gain Momentum
Delve into the dynamic advancements in the GPS Bike Computers Market, categorized by product type into Mapping and Non-Mapping devices. The demand for precise navigation and data accuracy in Athletics & Sports and a surge in preference for active Fitness & Commuting lifestyles are instrumental factors elevating the market prospects.

Comprehensive Vendor Analysis with the FPNV Positioning Matrix
The research publication leverages the FPNV Positioning Matrix to offer users an in-depth vendor evaluation, focusing on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction metrics. This analysis distinguishes vendors into four quadrants: Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, and Vital, aiding stakeholders in making data-driven decisions.

Market Share Analysis: A Deep Dive
Gain insights into the competitive landscape through the Market Share Analysis section, which delivers a granular look at vendor performance and market dynamics. This detailed review presents an understanding of factors influencing market share, such as vendor revenue and customer engagement during the study base year.

Spotlight on Market Segmentation & Regional Coverage

  • Analyzing the market across various segments categorizes the research into Mapping and Non-Mapping devices while dissecting applications into Athletics & Sports and Fitness & Commuting domains.
  • Geographical analysis spans key regions, including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, emphasizing prominent countries and their contributions to market expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages186
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$995.93 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1402.91 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Mentioned

  • Acer Gadget Inc.
  • Bryton Inc.
  • CATEYE Co.,Ltd.
  • CYCPLUS
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • Guangzhou Topshine Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
  • iGPSPort
  • K-Edge
  • Lezyne USA, Inc.
  • MiTAC Digital Technology Corp.
  • Omata
  • Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc.
  • Planet Bike
  • Polar Electro Oy
  • Qingdao Magene Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Shenzhen Chileaf Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Coospo Tech Co., Ltd.
  • SIGMA-ELEKTRO GmbH
  • SRAM Corporation
  • Stages Cycling LLC
  • Trek Bicycle Corporation
  • Trimm Co., Ltd.
  • Wahoo Fitness LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8r5od

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global GPS Bike Computers Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Bicycle
                            
                            
                                Bike
                            
                            
                                Bike Computer
                            
                            
                                Bikes and Cycling Equipment
                            
                            
                                Computing
                            
                            
                                Cycling
                            
                            
                                GPS Bike Computers
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data