GPS Bike Computers Market Poised for Accelerated Growth in Athletics & Sports: Insights on Mapping & Non-Mapping Products

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GPS Bike Computers Market by Product Type (Mapping, Non-Mapping), Application (Athletics & Sports, Fitness & Commuting) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for GPS Bike Computers is displaying a promising trend, according to a new research publication added to our extensive portfolio of market studies. The report forecasts a solid growth trajectory with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.83%, projecting the market to reach USD 1,402.91 million by 2030 from its current valuation of USD 942.94 million in 2023.







Mapping and Non-Mapping GPS Bike Computers Gain Momentum

Delve into the dynamic advancements in the GPS Bike Computers Market, categorized by product type into Mapping and Non-Mapping devices. The demand for precise navigation and data accuracy in Athletics & Sports and a surge in preference for active Fitness & Commuting lifestyles are instrumental factors elevating the market prospects.

Comprehensive Vendor Analysis with the FPNV Positioning Matrix

The research publication leverages the FPNV Positioning Matrix to offer users an in-depth vendor evaluation, focusing on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction metrics. This analysis distinguishes vendors into four quadrants: Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, and Vital, aiding stakeholders in making data-driven decisions.

Market Share Analysis: A Deep Dive

Gain insights into the competitive landscape through the Market Share Analysis section, which delivers a granular look at vendor performance and market dynamics. This detailed review presents an understanding of factors influencing market share, such as vendor revenue and customer engagement during the study base year.

Spotlight on Market Segmentation & Regional Coverage

Analyzing the market across various segments categorizes the research into Mapping and Non-Mapping devices while dissecting applications into Athletics & Sports and Fitness & Commuting domains.

Geographical analysis spans key regions, including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, emphasizing prominent countries and their contributions to market expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $995.93 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1402.91 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Acer Gadget Inc.

Bryton Inc.

CATEYE Co.,Ltd.

CYCPLUS

Garmin Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Topshine Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

iGPSPort

K-Edge

Lezyne USA, Inc.

MiTAC Digital Technology Corp.

Omata

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc.

Planet Bike

Polar Electro Oy

Qingdao Magene Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shenzhen Chileaf Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Coospo Tech Co., Ltd.

SIGMA-ELEKTRO GmbH

SRAM Corporation

Stages Cycling LLC

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Trimm Co., Ltd.

Wahoo Fitness LLC

