Global Air Freight Market Set to Reach USD 592 Billion by 2030 with Innovative Carrier Services and Robust End-User Growth

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Freight Market by Service (Express, Regular), Carrier Type (Belly Cargo, Freighter), Freight Type, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global economy is witnessing an ever-increasing need for rapid transportation of goods across continents. To cater to this rising demand, the Air Freight Market is projected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated USD 592 billion by 2030. A recent market research publication, now available, offers an in-depth analysis of the latest trends and forecasts which are shaping the air freight industry worldwide.

The comprehensive report emphasizes that the industry is currently standing at approximately USD 354.71 billion in 2023, with expectations to grow at a 7.59% CAGR to its projected value by 2030. Enabling efficient transportation of a wide array of goods, the market growth is driven by various services, including express shipping and regular freight, and is further complemented by diverse carrier types such as belly cargo and freighter.

Key Insights and Anticipated Developments

Forecasts detail how Express and Regular services are revolutionizing the logistics of air shipment.





Analyses of Belly Cargo and Freighter carrier types provide insights into usage and efficiency.





Growth statistics for freight types emphasize the increasing reliance on air freight for diverse goods.





Regional segmentation affords a granular view of the market, highlighting areas with rapid growth.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence

By examining strategies, products, and operational capabilities, the report enables stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape deeply. Additionally, trends in Product Development & Innovation address forward-looking technologies that could redefine market dynamics.

As the industry braces for a period of accelerated growth and transformation, this report offers a roadmap for newcomers and established entities alike. It serves as a critical tool for companies looking to navigate the complexities of the air freight market and to adapt their strategies for continued success in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $380.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $592 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

