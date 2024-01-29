Outdoor LED Lighting Market Forecasted Robust Growth by 2030: Detailed Analysis of Hardware, Software, Services and Applications

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market by Offering (Hardware, Services, Software), Wattage Type (50-150W, Above 150W, Below 50W), Communication, Interfacing Standard, Installation, Application, Sales Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent comprehensive market analysis on the Outdoor LED Lighting Market has been published, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders. According to the report, the market size for outdoor LED lighting which was valued at USD 26.38 billion in 2023 is anticipated to see an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.54%, reaching USD 41.12 billion by 2030.

The new report highlights the promising areas of growth within the market, examining various segments including:

Offering (Hardware, Services, Software)

Wattage Type (50-150W, Above 150W, Below 50W)

Interfacing Standard (NEMA, ZHAGA)

Installation (New, Retrofit)

Application (Architecture & Urban Landscape, Streets & Roads, Tunnels)

Sales Channel (Offline, Online)

Regional Insights and Key Company Profiles



The report encompasses detailed regional analysis over the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Europe, Middle East & Africa regions, identifying market potentials across these geographic spectrums. Top companies playing significant roles in the market space, such as Acuity Brands, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and General Electric Company, amongst others, are profiled in order to give an understanding of the strategies employed by key market players.



Market Assessments Covered:

Market Penetration

Market Development

Market Diversification

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence

Product Development & Innovation



The data driven insights contained in the report will aid vendors, investors, and other market participants in identifying opportunities, tailoring their strategies, and gaining competitive edge in the fast-evolving outdoor LED lighting landscape.



Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands, Inc.

ams-OSRAM International GmbH

BoscoLighting Pty Ltd.

Dialight PLC

Eaton Corporation PLC

enLighten Australia

ERCO GmbH

General Electric Company

Haneco Lighting Australia Pty Ltd.

Hubbell Incorporated

IDEAL Industries, Inc.

LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd.

Lumega

Lumenova Solutions GmbH

MARUWA SHOMEI Co, Ltd.

Nichia Corporation

Nirvana Light

Optoga AB

Orbit Lightings

P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Ever International Corp., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Virtual Extension Ltd.

VONN, LLC.

Wipro Limited

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

