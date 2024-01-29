Smart Beacon Market Set for Significant Growth, New Forecast Highlights Technology and Application Trends until 2030

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Beacon Market by Technology (Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband, Wi-Fi), Form (Coin-Sized Beacons, Keychain Beacons, Plug-in Beacons), Communication Range, Application, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Beacon Market has entered a period of robust growth, with comprehensive market intelligence now available in a recent research publication added to our leading industry website. This in-depth analysis forecasts the market to surge from an estimated USD 12.68 billion in 2023 to a remarkable USD 40.74 billion by 2030, progressing at an impressive CAGR of 18.13% during the forecast period.





Through the diligent Market Share Analysis, industry players can gain an expansive view of their standing in the Smart Beacon Market. Such detailed scrutiny of revenue contributions, market presence, and strategic benchmarks, bestows essential insights for companies aspiring to strengthen their market share.



Segmentation and Regional Analysis



The report presents a segmented view of the Smart Beacon Market to give a clear picture of its diverse aspects and growth potential. It covers key segments including Technology, Form, Communication Range, Application, and End-User. Each category delves into the nuances that define the market's trajectory.

Technology: Bluetooth, Ultra-Wideband, Wi-Fi, Zigbee

Form: Coin-Sized Beacons, Keychain Beacons, Plug-in Beacons, USB Beacons

Communication Range: Long Range, Short Range

Application: Asset Tracking, Contactless Payments, Indoor Navigation, Location-Based Advertising

End-User: Healthcare, Hospitality, Logistics, Retail, Transportation

Regionally, the study encompasses pivotal markets within the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, providing stakeholders with a global perspective.

Key Company Profiles and Innovations

Prominent vendors that shape the market are highlighted in the report, showcasing recent developments and technological advancements. The profiles of these innovators in the Smart Beacon industry are essential for businesses mapping competitive strategies and seeking market leadership.

Strategic Insights and Market Penetration



The publication also provides enlightening details on:

Market Penetration: Offers an exhaustive evaluation of the market offered by the leading players. Market Development: Delivers in-depth insights into emerging lucrative markets along with analysis on mature segments. Market Diversification: Presents extensive information about new product lines, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides comprehensive assessments of the market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading vendors. Product Development & Innovation: Highlights future technologies, R&D activities, and pioneering product developments.



For organizations contemplating entry or expansion strategies, this analysis delivers a clear roadmap for navigating through the Smart Beacon Market's complexities, ensuring a robust foothold in this evolving industry.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global

