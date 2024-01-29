Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serine Proteases Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Serine Proteases Market has valued at USD 2.51 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.29% through 2028.







Serine proteases, a diverse group of enzymes crucial for regulating various biological processes, play a pivotal role in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The global serine proteases market is characterized by dynamic forces driven by a combination of factors that underscore the significance of these enzymes in biological pathways. Serine proteases, known for their involvement in protein processing, immune response, and blood coagulation, are integral to numerous physiological functions. The market dynamics are shaped by the increasing demand for these enzymes in therapeutic applications, diagnostics, and biotechnological research.



One of the primary drivers propelling the serine proteases market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. As these enzymes are implicated in various diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and cardiovascular conditions, there is a growing need for targeted therapeutics. The pharmaceutical industry's focus on developing novel drugs and therapeutic interventions has fueled the demand for serine proteases as potential drug targets and diagnostic markers.



The serine proteases market spans regions across the globe, with major players operating on an international scale. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America contribute significantly to the market's growth. Each region reflects unique trends influenced by factors such as healthcare infrastructure, research and development activities, and regulatory frameworks.



North America, with its advanced healthcare infrastructure and robust research initiatives, remains a key player in the serine proteases market. Europe, known for its emphasis on biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation, contributes substantially to the market's advancements. The Asia Pacific region, with its burgeoning biotechnology sector and increasing investments in research and development, presents significant opportunities for market expansion.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Novozymes A/S

Biocatalysts Ltd.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Amano Enzyme Inc

DSM BV

Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd

Bioseutica BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kczwc0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment