GCC Halal Cosmetics Market Report by Product Type & Distribution Channel & Region 2023-2028

The GCC halal cosmetics market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during 2022-2028.







Halal cosmetics refer to the beauty products manufactured by using specific ingredients that are permissible according to Islamic Sharia law. They include a wide range of color cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, haircare, and body care products. Halal cosmetics are free from components that are forbidden for Muslims to consume, including alcohol and animal-derived ingredients.



In the GCC region, the wide presence of the Muslim population along with the increasing compliance of halal certification is currently augmenting the demand for halal cosmetics. Additionally, the rising health concerns towards the high prevalence of various skin disorders due to synthetic and alcohol-based cosmetic ingredients are also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the market is also driven by the rising working women population in the region, thereby catalyzing the purchase of high-quality and premium halal cosmetics. Moreover, several foreign brands are introducing halal cosmetics into their product portfolios to cater to the specific needs and preferences of the consumers in the GCC region. Additionally, the emergence of e-commerce platforms that offer diverse product options, door-step delivery, secured payment gateways, etc., are also expected to drive the market for halal cosmetics across the region.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC halal cosmetics market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type:

Personal Care

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrances

Others

Color Cosmetics

Face Cosmetics

Eyes Cosmetics

Lips Cosmetics

Nail Cosmetics

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Qatar

Turkey

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amara Halal Cosmetics, Clara International Beauty Group, Iba Cosmetics, Lush, OnePure LLC, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., Sampure Minerals and The Halal Cosmetics Company.



