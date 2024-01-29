Industrial Wearables Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Surpass $11 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wearables: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis highlights significant growth within the global market for Industrial Wearables, with latest projections indicating an expansion from US$4.6 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$11.5 billion by 2030.

The comprehensive Global Strategic Business Report on Industrial Wearables provides a thorough exploration of key market segments, including an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2022 to 2030. Among these segments, Smart Watches are set to exhibit a substantial growth rate of 12.4% CAGR, promising a market value of US$4.6 billion by end of the forecast period.

With a refined focus on post-pandemic recovery trends, the Glasses segment within Industrial Wearables is forecast to witness an exceptional growth rate of 13.1% CAGR over the next eight years. Additionally, the U.S. market is poised at a valuation of US$1.4 billion for the year 2022, further accentuating the region's dominance in the sector.

In the international arena, China is projected to experience a robust 11.1% CAGR, offering lucrative opportunities for market players and stakeholders alike. Other key markets including Japan and Canada are forecast to experience substantial growth rates of 11.1% and 10.1% respectively during the analysis period. In Europe, Germany is set to follow suit with an 8.4% CAGR anticipated.

The report features an in-depth competitive analysis of 12 prominent companies in the industry, navigating through the complexities of the market dynamics. Recognizing the impact of external factors, the research covers the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, challenging global economic conditions which include inflation, supply chain hindrances as well as international trade tensions.

The study brings to light the strategic shifts and technological advancements propelling the Industrial Wearables market, painting a picture of the landscape's roadmap to 2030. Business leaders, investors, and other industry participants will find this report to be an indispensable resource that underscores the potential growth and profitability in the industrial wearables space.

With an intensifying focus on digital transformation and industry 4.0 initiatives globally, the upward trajectory of the Industrial Wearables market is a testament to the integration of cutting-edge technology in the industrial sectors and the burgeoning demand for innovation in workplace safety and productivity.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Apple Inc.

Asus

Epson

Fitbit

Fossil

Fujitsu

Google

Honeywell

HTC

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Oculus VR (Facebook)

Olympus

Optinvent

RealWear

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Thirdeye

Vuzix

Workerbase

Zepcam

