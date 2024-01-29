Hotels Market Set to Reach Landmark $1 Trillion by 2030; China Exhibits Robust Growth at a CAGR of 10.1%

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hotels: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industry landscape for Hotels is poised to achieve an unprecedented milestone, with market estimations anticipated to ascend to a prodigious $1 Trillion by the year 2030. Exhibiting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the 2022-2030 analysis period, this burgeoning sector holds considerable promise for investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals within the domain.

In an in-depth segment analysis, the Business / Commercial category emerges as a vital contributor to the market’s expansion, forecasting a 5.6% CAGR, with projections set to hit a valuation of US$438 Billion by the conclusion of the analysis timeframe. Concurrently, industry experts are witnessing significant momentum in the Boutique Hotels niche, now experiencing an upward-trend growth forecast at an adjusted 6.7% CAGR.

Venturing into geographical market landscapes, the United States industry commands attention with a 2022 valuation projected at US$175.9 Billion. Meanwhile, China's economic prowess has positioned it for a remarkable growth rate of 10.1% CAGR, with the potential to reach a commanding market size of US$246.8 Billion by 2030. This forecast points to China’s escalating role in reshaping the global market contours.

Key Competitive Insights

An array of global leaders shapes the competitive landscape of the Hotels industry, featuring companies renowned for their market presence and strategic endeavours. Among the select competitors featured in the comprehensive analysis are household names synonymous with hospitality excellence.

Strategic Industry Developments: An exclusive section is dedicated to unfolding current trends, including the impact of international events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's policy shifts, and the wider economic landscape influenced by inflation and the risk of recession.



Market Presence and Share: Insightful data delineates the global competitiveness of key players, offering an understanding of their market shares and operational presence across diverse regions.



Innovative Research Platform: Subscribers will gain access an interactive, peer-to-peer platform designed for collaborative updates, enhancing industry knowledge and foresight.



Digital Archives and Updates: The report includes access to informative digital archives, providing a repository of knowledge for strategic decision-making, alongside complimentary updates for the trail of one year.



This incisive report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders keen on navigating the complex terrains of the Hotels industry, offering a streamlined compass for strategic planning, investment decisions, and market positioning as the sector forges towards its trillion-dollar zenith.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 371 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $652.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

