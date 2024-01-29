Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Men's Skincare Products Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type, Price-Range, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Men's Skincare Products Market is expected to generate USD 23.23 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 14.07 Billion in 2022. The men's skincare products market is undergoing a remarkable transformation, fuelled by changing societal norms, growing awareness of skincare benefits, and evolving consumer preferences.





Shaving creams and after-shave gels and balms are most commonly used by men, as products designed to soothe and moisturize the skin after shaving, helping to prevent post-shave irritation and redness. Organic aftershaves offer a natural and sustainable approach to skincare, harnessing the power of nature to provide effective and gentle care for the skin.



Gen Z and millennial population are defining a new approach towards personal care, influenced by social media advertisements and celebrity endorsements. South Korean men are the world's top per-capita consumers of skincare products. Men's skincare in South Korea has been driven by continuous marketing and growing concern about clean and radiant skin. Also, North America and Europe have witnessed a significant rise in men's skincare product adoption, driven by a growing focus on grooming and appearance among men.



Additionally, Men's skincare products often contain a variety of chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, among others, designed to address specific skin concerns. As consumers become more educated about ingredients, existing brands are being forced to re-evaluate their formulations to stay relevant and address the desires of younger consumers. Clarins, for instance, launched My Clarins in 2018, a natural, vegan skincare collection aimed at teenagers and young adults.



Moreover, many e-commerce websites offer personalized recommendations based on users' preferences and skin concerns. This helps men discover products tailored to their specific needs, making their skincare journey more effective. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and augmented reality (AR)/ virtual reality (VR) has undisputedly accelerated product innovation in the skincare industry, allowing customers to have a superior experience. As men's attitudes toward grooming and self-care continue to evolve, the demand for specialized skincare solutions tailored to their unique needs will likely increase.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dffxgr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment