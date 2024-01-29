Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education Technology Market in North America 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The education technology market in North America is forecasted to grow by USD 42.98 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the emergence of virtual schools, learning process enhancements in the academic sector, and increasing adoption of mobile learning.



This report on the education technology market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The education technology market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

Business

Consumer

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Geographical Landscape

North America

This study identifies the growing inclination toward integrating ar, vr, and artificial intelligence (ai) in smart classrooms as one of the prime reasons driving the education technology market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, surge in demand for soft skills and communication-based programs and increased demand for distance learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the education technology market in North America covers the following areas:

Education technology market in North America sizing

Education technology market in North America forecast

Education technology market in North America industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Blackboard Inc.

Chegg Inc.

Coursera Inc.

2U Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Instructure Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Udacity Inc.

ApplyBoard Inc.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

MAXHUB

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Simplilearn

Ellucian Co. LP

Skillsoft Corp.

SkyPrep Inc.

Promethean World Ltd.

Quizizz

