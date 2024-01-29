US Digestive Remedies Market Gains Momentum with Natural and DTC Supplement Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digestive Remedies in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Natural digestive remedies and DTC supplement brands have witnessed an incredible online revolution in recent years, due to increased TikTok education on homeopathic treatments and awareness of holistic gut supplements. There has been growing consumer interest in natural remedies for digestive health, as consumers gain knowledge of holistic wellness and look to alternative preventative care to improve their gut health biome.



Forecasts to 2027 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage:

Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.



Data coverage:

Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why read this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop

2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Natural digestive remedies and DTC digestive supplements have a rising online presence through social media and e-commerce

Switch to alternatives and lack of innovation drive decline for proton pump inhibitors

New entrant Wonderbelly shakes up antacids and enters national retail stores

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

From beauty to health: Intersection with ingestible beauty rooted in internal balance, blurring categories and expanding innovation

Consumers expected to experience more gut health issues, increasing potential for spending on digestive remedies

Lifestyle changes to balance digestive wellness, with the rising popularity of fermented foods

