DIY Home Improvement Market in US 2023-2027

The DIY home improvement market is forecasted to grow by USD 99.25 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period. The report on the US DIY home improvement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing, advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key vendors, and growing popularity and adoption of RTA furniture in the US.



The US DIY home improvement market is segmented as below:

By Product

Lumber and landscape management

Decor and indoor garden

Tools and hardware

Kitchen

Painting and others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

This study identifies the uptake of AR applications for home improvement projects as one of the prime reasons driving the US DIY home improvement market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of residential real estate industry and increasing focus on organized retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the US DIY home improvement market covers the following areas:

DIY home improvement market sizing in US

DIY home improvement market forecast in US

DIY home improvement market industry analysis in US

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Co.

84 Lumber Co.

ABC Supply Co. Inc.

Ace Hardware Corp.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Crate and Barrel

Floor and Decor Holdings Inc.

Groupe Adeo

Harbor Freight Tools

Harvey Building Products

K and M Home Center

Lowes Co. Inc.

Masco Corp.

Menard Inc.

National Home Improvement Inc.

Pella Corp.

Renovo Home Partners

The Home Depot Inc.

True Value Co LLC

Walmart Inc.

