Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hiking Gear and Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hiking gear and equipment market size reached US$ 6.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of % d6.0uring 2022-2028.







Significant growth in the number of individuals participating in recreational and sports activities on account of rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the increasing consumer preferences for healthy and adventurous lifestyles represents one of the significant factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, governments of various countries are supporting vacation packages that include sports and physical activities. This, in confluence with the increasing trend of adventure tourism, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising trend for athleisure, the growing influence of social media and the increasing popularity of catalog shopping are escalating the demand for hiking gear and equipment through e-commerce channels. Furthermore, leading players are adopting different digital marketing strategies to expand their consumer base. They are also focusing on the development of eco-friendly product variants with enhanced comfort and innovative designs.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hiking gear and equipment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product, gender and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product:

Clothes

Footwear

Backpack

Equipment

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amer Sports Oyj, AMG Group Ltd., Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd. (Clarus Corp.), Equinox Industries Ltd., Marmot Mountain LLC (Newell Brands), Montbell Co. Ltd., Mountain Hardwear (Columbia Sportswear), Sierra Designs, Tatonka GmbH and VF Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fk1e2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment