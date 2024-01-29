Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Assays Market Forecast to Reach $3.01 Billion by 2028 with Rapid Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Sector

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Assays Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest market research report on the global adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market has been added to the repository. This comprehensive analysis projects that the market, valued at $1.97 billion in 2024, is set to expand to $3.01 billion by 2028, at a consistently high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The report offers insightful data, expectations of future market trends, and detailed segmentation across various end users and applications.



The adenosine triphosphate (ATP) assays market is propelled by a multitude of factors. North America currently leads the market space, while Asia-Pacific regions display the fastest growth due to increasing investments in healthcare and environmental testing. The report highlights the evolution of ATP detection technologies and increasing demand for high-throughput screening methods as principal trends, anticipating substantial growth in the industry.



A significant driver of market growth identified in the report is the surge in personalized medicine approaches. The advancing technology and growing demand to tailor medical treatment to individual patient characteristics underscore the critical role of ATP assays in personalized healthcare.



Market Segmentation

The global ATP assays market is divided into key segments based on type, application, and end use. Among these, luminometric ATP assays are emphasized as a substantial contributor, widely utilized across research and clinical diagnostics.



Industry Applications

The uses of ATP assays are extensively covered in the report, mentioning their importance in drug discovery and development, clinical diagnostics, food safety, environmental testing, and more. This touches upon the diverse functionality and integration of ATP assays in multiple spheres, underlining their adaptability and relevance.



Innovative Solutions by Industry Leaders

Major industry players are investing in the creation of novel technologies to stay competitive. The document showcases the latest innovations such as sanitation monitoring systems and robotic automation in assay testing, driving the market towards advanced automation and enhanced precision.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Lonza Group

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Abcam plc

Danaher Corporation

3M Co.

Geno Technology Inc.

NEOGEN Corporation

Biomerieux SA

AAT Bioquest Inc.

MBL International Corporation

Charm Sciences Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Cayman Chemical Company

Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.

SignalChem Lifesciences Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Novus Biologicals LLC

NANOGEN Biotechnologies Inc.

Nacalai Tesque Inc.

MoBiTec GmbH

Lumigen Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Goryo Chemical Inc.

Cosmo Bio Co. Ltd.

BPS Bioscience Inc.

BioTek Instruments Inc.



