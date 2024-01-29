Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fat Replacers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fat replacers are nonfat substances that provide a taste and texture similar to high-fat foods but with fewer calories. They are made from starchy foods, such as corn, cereals, and grains, or by modifying egg white or whey from milk, or replacing triglycerides in vegetable oils. They are incorporated into a variety of food products like frozen desserts, processed meats, cheese, and sour cream to lower the fat content. They can also be found in baked goods, yogurt, margarine, salad dressing, sauces, gravies, snack chips, and various ready-to-eat (RTE) items.



Fat Replacers Market Trends



The escalating demand for reduced-fat and fat-free food items on account of changing dietary patterns, rising health concerns, and increasing willingness among individuals to accept fat substitutes represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, fat replacers offer a safe and effective means of maintaining the palatability of food while promoting calorie control and weight loss and maintenance. This, in confluence with the increasing focus on weight-loss strategies and the rising health consciousness among individuals, is driving the demand for fat replacers across the globe. Apart from this, fat replacers, coupled with a healthy lifestyle, can effectively combat obesity and its complications. They also assist in decreasing hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), lowering lipid levels and systolic blood pressure, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and type 2 diabetes. In addition, they aid in increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels and improving glucose tolerance. Thus, the growing prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases, along with the increasing awareness about the benefits of fat replacers, is creating a positive influence on the demand for fat replacers across the globe.



Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fat replacers market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, source, form and application.



Breakup by Type:

Carbohydrate

Protein

Lipid

Breakup by Source:

Plant

Animal

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Breakup by Application:

Processed Meat

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Convenience Food

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ashland, Cargill Incorporated, Corbion N.V., CP Kelco U.S. Inc. (J.M. Huber Corporation), DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fiberstar Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC and Ulrick & Short.

