North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Projected to Reach US$2,024 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.9%

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Component (Hardware and Software & Services), Type (Picking Robots, Self-Driving Forklifts, and Autonomous Inventory Robots), and End Use (Manufacturing and Distribution & Warehousing)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robust expansion of the autonomous mobile robots market in North America is anticipated to continue, with forecasts estimating significant growth by 2030. Emerging trends in automation, particularly in the regions manufacturing and warehousing sectors, are anticipated to drive this market growth.

Within the North American landscape, the demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) is rapidly growing, influenced by the strategic incorporation of state-of-the-art technologies like Internet of Things, analytics, and artificial intelligence across various industries. This market's evolution is a response to the pressing need for improved operational efficiency, higher production output, and reduced labor costs. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%, the sector is expected to transform from US$ 365.60 million in 2022 to an impressive US$ 2,024.80 million by the year 2030.

Enhanced productivity and the reduction of human error have become paramount in sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace, prompting these industries to lean heavily into automation solutions and autonomous technologies. Notable developments, such as the launch of ADLINK Technology Inc.'s latest AMR featuring the SWARM CORE software platform, solidify the market's growth trajectory by offering smart solutions for material handling, warehousing, and shipping in the manufacturing domain.

The North America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Overview

The market is analyzed based on components, types, end-use, and regional presence across the US, Canada, and Mexico. With the robot installations in the manufacturing sector showing a 12% increase from the previous year, particularly in the automotive and electronics industries, the uptick specifies a trend toward automation in these highly competitive fields.

By component , the market is partitioned into hardware and software & services, with the hardware segment securing a significant market share.





, the market is partitioned into hardware and software & services, with the hardware segment securing a significant market share. In terms of type , the segmentation includes picking robots, self-driving forklifts, and autonomous inventory robots, with the picking robots category leading the market.





, the segmentation includes picking robots, self-driving forklifts, and autonomous inventory robots, with the picking robots category leading the market. From an end-use perspective, the sector bifurcates into manufacturing and distribution & warehousing, with the former holding a larger market share.





perspective, the sector bifurcates into manufacturing and distribution & warehousing, with the former holding a larger market share. Geographically, the United States dominates the market, backed by strategic initiatives and governmental support.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The AMR market benefits from the automotive industry's inclination toward robotic adoption, propelled by escalating automobile sales and governmental policies favoring electric vehicles. Forward-looking measures by the US administration set the ambitious target of electric vehicles constituting 50% of total vehicle sales by 2030, fostering investments and advancements in manufacturing capabilities.

Notable enterprises like ABB Ltd, Boston Dynamics Inc, and Locus Robotics Corp are among the leaders in this space, pushing the envelope of innovation and unlocking new operational possibilities.

This trend analysis and market growth forecast can serve as vital insights for businesses seeking to realign their strategies with industry progressions, catalyze expansion plans, and empower data-driven decision-making processes that align with customer and market demands.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Ltd

Boston Dynamics Inc

Clearpath Robotics Inc

Geekplus Technology Co Ltd

Kivnon Logistica SL

Locus Robotics Corp

Milvus Robotics

OMRON Corp

Teradyne Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyge5i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment