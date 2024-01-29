Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cheese Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America cheese market size reached 5.7 Million Metric Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 6.9 Million Metric Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2028.







The North America cheese market is experiencing moderate growth owing to the large consumer base, on-the-go lifestyle of consumers and high demand for unprocessed cheese in the region. Moreover, the easy availability of the product and new flavor innovations are anticipated to strengthen the demand for cheese in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the North America cheese market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country levels from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on source, type, product, distribution channel and format.



Key Regions Analyzed

United States

Canada

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Source

Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk

Goat Milk

Others

Market by Type

Natural

Processed

Market by Product

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort

Others

Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Market by Format

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Spreads

Liquid

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

