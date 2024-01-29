Dublin, Jan. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cheese Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America cheese market size reached 5.7 Million Metric Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 6.9 Million Metric Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2028.
The North America cheese market is experiencing moderate growth owing to the large consumer base, on-the-go lifestyle of consumers and high demand for unprocessed cheese in the region. Moreover, the easy availability of the product and new flavor innovations are anticipated to strengthen the demand for cheese in the upcoming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the North America cheese market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country levels from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on source, type, product, distribution channel and format.
Key Regions Analyzed
- United States
- Canada
- Analysis for Each Country
Market by Source
- Cow Milk
- Buffalo Milk
- Goat Milk
- Others
Market by Type
- Natural
- Processed
Market by Product
- Mozzarella
- Cheddar
- Feta
- Parmesan
- Roquefort
- Others
Market by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Others
Market by Format
- Slices
- Diced/Cubes
- Shredded
- Blocks
- Spreads
- Liquid
- Others
Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Challenges
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Government Regulations
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Structure
- Key Player Profiles
