Global Investor ESG Software Market 2023-2027

The investor ESG software market is forecasted to grow by USD 616.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The report on the investor ESG software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by steady growth in corporate data volumes, shift toward green initiatives, and increased demand for investor ESG software across enterprises.



The investor ESG software market is segmented as below:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of analytics in investor ESG software as one of the prime reasons driving the investor ESG software market growth during the next few years. Also, regulatory and reporting compliance and proliferation of smart grids will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the investor ESG software market covers the following areas:

Investor ESG software market sizing

Investor ESG software market forecast

Investor ESG software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading investor ESG software market vendors that include Anthesis Consulting Group, Conservice, Diginex Solutions HK Ltd., Diligent Corp., Dynamo Software Inc., Emex Software Ltd., Fincite GmbH, Fortive Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Locus Technologies, Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., Nasdaq Inc., Novisto Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Refinitiv, Sphera Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, Workiva Inc., Vervantis Inc., and Cority Software Inc. Also, the investor ESG software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



