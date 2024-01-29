Stockwik appoints Urban Lindskog as CEO

The Stockwik Board of Directors today decided to appoint Urban Lindskog as the CEO of the company. Urban Lindskog brings with him extensive experience from leading positions and board assignments in Swedish enterprises.

Urban Lindskog’s background includes experience as a successful CEO of several technology companies with international operations, such as Scanmast, Dafo Vehicle, Metria, and recently as head of a division in the industry group, Lagercrantz Group. He also has extensive experience as Board member and Chairman, including as Vice chairman of the The Sixth Swedish National Pension Fund, as well as having been Chairman of the Board for the public company Glocalnet. Since 2023, Urban Lindskog serves on the Board of Directors of Green Cargo.

"The appointment of Urban Lindskog as the new CEO is an important step for Stockwik. His impressive background, together with the strong team we have in place fosters a security and competence that will take the company to the next level. At the same time, I want to thank Andreas Säfstrand for his strong performance as acting CEO", says Stockwik’s Chairman, Rune Rinnan.

Urban Lindskog will assume the role of CEO of Stockwik on the February 1st, 2024.

“I really look forward to joining the team at Stockwik. With my background from serial acquirers and from developing industrial companies, I see great potential in the opportunities for developing Stockwik Group during the coming years”, says Urban Lindskog.

Andreas Säfstrand, who has been acting CEO of Stockwick since September of last year, will return to his role as CFO of the company.

This information constitutes inside information that Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was, through the agency of the specified contact person, at 07:30 CET on January 29th, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Rune Rinnan, Chairman

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

Mail: info@stockwik.se

Urban Lindskog, Incoming CEO

Mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

Attachment