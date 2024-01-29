TUPPERWARE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tupperware Brands Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Tupperware on March 20, 2023 with a Class Period from March 10, 2021 to March 16, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Tupperware have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Tupperware did not disclose its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Tupperware’s financial statements, from its 2020 Annual Report to the present, included misstatements, particularly as it related to the Company’s accounting for income taxes; (3) as a result, Tupperware would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Tupperware, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

