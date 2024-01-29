DOLLAR GENERAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dollar General Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Dollar General on November 27, 2023 with a Class Period from May 28, 2020 to August 31, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Dollar General have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The Dollar General class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dollar General stores were chronically understaffed and suffering from logistical and inventory management problems which left stores with tens of millions of dollars’ worth of outdated and unwanted inventory, mispriced goods, and lost and damaged items; (ii) large backlogs of unsellable merchandise had built up at Dollar General’s stores, which inventory had not been timely written down due to understaffing and Dollar General’s failure to manage its inventory; (iii) the allotment of employee hours per store per week imposed by Dollar General management placed employees in virtually impossible situations where assigned tasks, including those necessary to effective store operations, could not be completed within the allotted time; (iv) Dollar General was systematically overcharging customers for items upon checkout above the listed price in violation of state laws, including state law violations identified by state regulators in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio; (v) Dollar General’s reported revenue and earnings during the Class Period were artificially inflated by defendants’ over-pricing scheme; (vi) Dollar General’s failure to manage store inventories and accurately price items upon checkout risked the loss of customers, lower sales, adverse regulatory actions, and reputational fallout; and (vii) Dollar General was not on track to achieve its guidance during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis.

On February 23, 2023, Dollar General announced that fourth quarter of 2022 sales and earnings would come in materially below what Dollar General had led investors to expect as recently as December 2022. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell.



Then, on March 16, 2023, Dollar General revealed, among other things, that it missed its prior annual net sales guidance by approximately $140 million. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell nearly 3%.



Thereafter, on June 1, 2023, Dollar General reported first quarter of 2023 revenue of $130 million below analysts’ estimates. Dollar General also slashed its full year 2023 financial forecast and that it further only expected full year 2023 net sales growth in the range of 3.5% to 5%, down 26% at the midpoint from the prior 5.5% to 6% range provided in March 2023. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell nearly 20%.



Finally, on August 31, 2023, Dollar General reported lower than expected second quarter of 2023 financial results and again slashed its sales and profit outlook for full year 2023. Dollar General blamed weaker consumer spending on non-essential purchases and increasing theft for the shortfall. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell more than 12%.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Dollar General, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: