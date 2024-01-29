Stent Retrievers Clinical Pipeline Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stent Retrievers Pipeline Report Including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Stent Retrievers Pipeline Report' provides comprehensive information about the Stent Retrievers pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Stent retrievers are deployed by a catheter that is threaded through the clot.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Stent Retrievers under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Stent Retrievers and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Stent Retrievers Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Stent Retrievers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Stent Retrievers - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Stent Retrievers - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Stent Retrievers - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Stent Retrievers - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Stent Retrievers - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Stent Retrievers Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Stent Retrievers - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Stent Retrievers Companies and Product Overview



6 Stent Retrievers- Recent Developments

6.1 Jun 06, 2023: Zylox-tonbridge Medical Technology Co. Announces Poll Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

6.2 Mar 30, 2023: Zylox-Tonbridge Announces Financial Results for 2022: Revenue Increases by 87.8% YOY to RMB 334 million and Gross Profit Reaches RMB 253 million

6.3 Sep 15, 2022: Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co Ltd announced interim report for 2022



7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amnis Therapeutics Ltd

Biomedical Solutions Inc

Capital Medical University

HeMo Bioengineering Ltd

Insera Therapeutics LLC

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort NeuroTech Ltd

MiVi Neuroscience LLC

Nanjing Kanite Medical Technology Co Ltd

NeuroVasc Technologies Inc

OrbusNeich

Perflow Medical, Ltd.

Rapid Medical

Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology Co Ltd

Shanghai MicroPort Medical Group Co Ltd

SinoMedCare Biotech Co Ltd

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology

Triticum Medical Ltd.

Vesalio LLC

Zhejiang Kindly Medical Devices Co Ltd

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co Ltd

