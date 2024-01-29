Global Internal Fixators Clinical Pipeline Report 2023: Analysis of Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Fixators Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Internal Fixators Pipeline Report' provides comprehensive information about the Internal Fixators pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Internal Fixators are used in trauma fixation procedures for stabilizing and alignment of fractured bones.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Internal Fixators under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Internal Fixators and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment/industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Internal Fixators under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Internal Fixators Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Internal Fixators - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Internal Fixators - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Internal Fixators - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Internal Fixators - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Internal Fixators - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Internal Fixators - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Internal Fixators - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Internal Fixators Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Internal Fixators - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Internal Fixators Companies and Product Overview
6 Internal Fixators - Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 206 Ortho, Inc.
- 3D Systems Inc
- aap Implantate AG
- Acuitive Technologies Inc
- Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc.
- AMB Surgical II LLC
- Apex Biomedical LLC
- Argomedical AG
- Ascendx Spine, Inc. (Inactive)
- B1 Medical Ltd (Inactive)
- Bactiguard Holding AB
- BioMagnesium Systems Ltd. (Inactive)
- Bioretec Ltd
- Body Organ Biomedical Corp
- Cardinal Health Inc
- Clear Surgical Ltd
- Clemson University
- Columbia University
- Conventus Orthopaedics
- Coracoid Solutions LLC
- Curtin University
- Dallen Medical
- DePuy Synthes Inc
- Drexel University
- Emory University
- Endoorthopaedics, Inc.
- Evonik Corp
- Fuse Medical Inc
- Hannover Medical School
- Innovia LLC
- Interface Biologics Inc
- Intramed Systems Ltd
- Johns Hopkins University
- Koc University
- Magnesium Development Company LLC
- McGill University
- Medartis AG
- Medshape Inc
- Medtronic Plc
- Meduloc LLC
- Mel Frontier Co Ltd
- Meta Biomed Co Ltd
- MicroPort Scientific Corp
- Nanova, Inc
- Nasseo, Inc.
- Nextremity Solutions LLC
- Nuortho Surgical Inc
- Orthocell Ltd
- OrthoMend Research Inc
- OrthoPediatrics Corp
- Ossio Ltd
- Osteo Pharma BV
- PainTEQ
- Resoimplant GmbH (Inactive)
- Resorbium Ltd
- Response Ortho
- RevBio Inc
- Saint Louis University
- Sayan Orthopaedics Ltd
- Scandinavian Real Heart AB
- SeaSpine, Inc.
- Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Shenzhen Lixin Science Co Ltd
- SI-Bone Inc
- SINTX Technologies Inc
- Sites Medical LLC
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- SpineSmith Holdings LLC
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Synoste Oy
- Syntellix AG
- Teleflex Inc
- The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
- Toetal Solutions Inc
- Tyber Medical LLC
- University of Alabama
- University of Birmingham
- University of Colorado
- University of Kansas
- University of Massachusetts Worcester Campus
- University of Michigan Pediatric Device Consortium
- University of Nebraska
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Oxford
- University of South Florida
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Toledo
- University of Utah
- University of Washington
- Vertech Inc
- West Virginia University
- Wright Medical Group NV (Inactive)
- X-Bolt Orthopaedics
- Xtremity & Spinal Solutions Ltd
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ianz4k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.