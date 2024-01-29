Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 22 January 2024 - 26 January 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 4:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement4,190,47812.0050,298,594
22 January 2024117,06412.011,405,599
23 January 2024145,49012.291,787,898
24 January 2024116,34212.411,443,979
25 January 2024100,00012.471,247,100
26 January 2024150,00012.361,853,265
Total, week number 4628,89612.307,737,840
Accumulated under the program4,819,37412.0458,036,434

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 4,202,040 own shares corresponding to 0.27 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Press:        

Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

Attachments


