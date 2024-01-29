Global Concrete Admixtures Industry Report 2023: Market Set to Soar, Projected to Reach $25.9 Billion by 2028, Residential Sector Drives

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Admixtures Market by Type (Superplasticizers, Normal Plasticizers, Accelerating Admixtures, Retarding Admixtures, Air-entraining Admixtures), Application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global concrete admixtures market is estimated to grow from USD 18.6 billion in 2023 to USD 25.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the concrete admixtures market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The emerging construction industry and mounting urbanization trend are driving the concrete admixtures market. Concrete admixtures offer several advantages for infrastructure projects, such as improved durability, reduced maintenance water requirements & costs, and improved safety.

Stringent building codes and regulations mandated by the European Union further contribute to market growth by necessitating the use of concrete admixtures across diverse applications. Also, the region's significant demand for concrete solutions stems from its extensive and aging infrastructure, residential buildings, encompassing roads, bridges, and tunnels, emphasizing the need to protect and extend the lifespan of these structures. Accordingly, Europe is projected to be the second-largest region of the concrete admixtures market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), Fosroc, Inc. (UAE), RPM International Inc. (US), MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Arkema (France), Penetron (US) Dow inc. (US), Xypex Chemical Corporation (Canada), RPM International Inc. (US), and among others.

Superplasticizers are estimated to be the largest type of concrete admixtures, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The demand for superplasticizers is probable to undergo significant growth, mainly due to their exceptional water-reducing performance of up to 30%. Superplasticizers are chemical admixtures added to concrete in small amounts to enhance its workability. They work by dispersing cement particles, preventing them from clumping together, and increasing the fluidity of the mix. This allows for several benefits, including early strength, enriched surface finish, increased workability, and others.

Residential is expected to be the largest application of the concrete admixtures market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The residential application in the concrete admixture market is projected to experience speedy growth. This is driven by a surge in demand for residential buildings worldwide, fueled by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and economic development. This demand is particularly high in developing countries, where rapid urbanization is leading to the construction of large numbers of new homes and apartments. Additionally, the increasing adoption of concrete admixtures enhances the effectiveness of safety solutions in complex residential building requirements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 245 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Growth to Fuel Demand for Concrete Admixtures During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Superplasticizers Segment and China Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Superplasticizers LED Market in Most Regions in 2022

India to be the Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Case Study Analysis

Optimizing Sand Resources in Concrete Formulation with Chrysoquad 870

Fosroc's Innovative Solution Enhancing Izan Terminal Dredging Backfill Project in Saudi Arabia

Sustainable Concrete Solutions Transforming London's Super Sewer Project

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emerging Construction Sector in Developing Countries

Growing Urbanization Trend

Enhanced Concrete Properties and Innovative Designs

Restraints

Stringent Government and Environmental Regulations

Established Infrastructure in Developed Countries

Opportunities

Advanced Applications in 3D Printing and Self-Healing Concrete

Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures in Construction Sector

Use of Ready-Mix Concrete in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Technical Guidance and R&D

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturers

Distribution Networks

End-users

Technology Analysis

Self-Healing Concrete Technology

Nanotechnology

3D Printing Technology

Trade Analysis

Import Scenario of Concrete Admixtures

Concrete Admixtures Import, by Key Country (2017-2022)

Import of Concrete Admixtures, by Region, 2017-2022 (USD Million)

Export Scenario of Concrete Admixtures

Concrete Admixtures Export, by Key Country (2017-2022)

Export of Concrete Admixtures, by Region, 2017-2022 (USD Million)

Patent Analysis

Approach

Document Types

Patent Count

Patents Registered in Concrete Admixtures Market, 2012-2022

Patent Publication Trends, 2012-2022

Legal Status of Patents Filed in Concrete Admixtures Market

Jurisdiction Analysis

Top Applicants

BASF SE Registered Maximum Number of Patents Between 2012 and 2022

Patents by Dow Inc.

Patents by Sika AG

Top 10 Patent Owners in US, 2012-2022

Company Profiles

Key Players

Sika AG

Fosroc, Inc.

Rpm International Inc.

Mapei S.P.A.

Saint-Gobain SA

Arkema

Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd.

Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

Xypex Chemical Corporation

Cemex, SAB. De C.V.

Other Players

Cico Group

Ecmas Group

Wacker Chemie AG

Penetron

Chemate Technology Co. Ltd.

Borregaard Asa

Chembond Chemicals Limited

Dow Inc.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Yuanwang Group

Christeyns Nv

Awal Readymix Concrete W.L.L.

Kryton International Inc.

Myk Arment Private Limited

Qingdao Sunchem Material Tech Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hkyrk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment