Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2034: Visiongain

The global onshore oil and gas pipeline market was valued at US$5,801.4 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Enhanced Focus on Domestic Energy Security

Governments worldwide prioritize domestic energy security, leading to increased investments in onshore pipeline infrastructure. Establishing robust onshore pipeline networks reduces dependence on imported energy and ensures a reliable supply of oil and gas for domestic consumption. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Europe is an example of a project aimed at enhancing regional energy security by providing a direct route for Russian gas to reach European consumers.

Economic Viability and Cost-Effectiveness

Onshore pipelines offer a cost-effective and economically viable means of transporting oil and gas over long distances. Compared to alternative transportation methods such as rail or trucking, pipelines generally have lower operating costs and reduced environmental impact. The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS) in the United States demonstrates the economic viability of onshore pipelines, efficiently transporting crude oil from Alaska's North Slope to the ice-free port of Valdez.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market?

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 had a profound impact on the onshore oil and gas pipeline market, introducing a combination of immediate challenges and longer-term uncertainties. The initial months witnessed a drastic decline in global energy demand as lockdowns and travel restrictions crippled economic activities, leading to a substantial reduction in oil and gas consumption. This demand shock, coupled with an oversupply of oil in the market, triggered a sharp decline in oil prices, significantly affecting the financial viability of new pipeline projects.

One of the immediate challenges faced by the onshore pipeline industry was the disruption of supply chains and construction activities. Lockdowns and social distancing measures impeded workforce mobility, leading to project delays and cost escalations. Additionally, the uncertainty surrounding the duration and severity of the pandemic induced caution among investors, affecting project financing and decision-making. The economic downturn resulting from the pandemic further contributed to a decrease in capital expenditures across the energy sector, impacting the funding available for pipeline projects.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Factors

The increasing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors is driving a shift towards sustainable and responsible practices in the oil and gas industry, influencing onshore pipeline projects. Companies are adopting ESG principles, considering environmental impact assessments, community engagement, and ethical considerations in pipeline planning and construction. Adherence to ESG standards is crucial for gaining public acceptance and regulatory approvals for onshore pipeline projects.

Technological Innovations in Pipeline Safety

Technological innovations focused on enhancing pipeline safety contribute to the growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market. Advanced leak detection systems, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance technologies improve the overall safety and reliability of pipeline operations. The implementation of advanced safety measures is exemplified by the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for pipeline inspections, reducing the need for manual interventions and enhancing safety protocols in onshore pipeline management.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The Rising Investment in the Energy and Power Sector by Various Government Bodies Opportunities for the Market Growth

The escalating investment in the energy and power sector by diverse government bodies presents significant opportunities for the growth of the onshore oil and gas pipeline market. Governments worldwide are increasingly recognizing the pivotal role of energy infrastructure in supporting economic development, ensuring energy security, and addressing environmental concerns. The allocation of substantial financial resources to the energy and power sector underscores a commitment to modernizing and expanding critical infrastructure, including onshore pipelines. These investments aim to meet the burgeoning energy demands of growing populations, foster industrialization, and propel sustainable development.

Collaborative Efforts Between Industry Stakeholders Contribute to the Growth of Cross-Border Onshore Pipeline Projects

Collaborative efforts between industry stakeholders stand out as a significant driver contributing to the growth of cross-border onshore pipeline projects. One key opportunity lies in the formation of strategic partnerships and alliances between countries, energy companies, and infrastructure developers. Such collaborations facilitate the sharing of expertise, resources, and investments, fostering the development of extensive pipeline networks that traverse international borders. These cross-border projects not only enhance energy connectivity but also contribute to economic cooperation and regional energy security.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the onshore oil and gas pipeline market are BP Plc, Chevron Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), ConocoPhillips Company, Enbridge Inc., Eni S.p.A., Enterprise Products Partners L.P, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Kinder Morgan, Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TC Energy Corporation, The Williams Companies, Inc., TotalEnergies SE. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

12 Sept 2023, CNPC has signed an agreement with Sinopec and Shaanxi Chuanqing Petroleum Exploration Bureau to establish a joint venture for the construction and operation of a natural gas pipeline connecting the West-East Gas Pipeline Network with Shaanxi Province.

20 July 2023, Chevron acquired minority stake in Navigator Energy Services' Permian Basin gathering and processing system. This expands Chevron's midstream infrastructure and access to growing Delaware Basin production.

