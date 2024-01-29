Basic Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing in the UK Sees Notable Growth As Industry Revenue Hits £2.9 Billion by 2023-24

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Basic Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing in the UK - Industry Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Basic pharmaceutical product manufacturing is an integral part of the pharmaceutical supply chain and the pharmaceutical sector's research and development process. Over the five years through 2023-24, industry revenue is expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 5.6% to reach £2.9 billion, including forecast growth of 6.2% in 2023-24.

Sales have been supported by pharma companies modernising their manufacturing processes and rationalising their product portfolios. Despite this, many multinationals have continued to offshore production to developing countries with lower costs, holding revenue back.



Companies in the Basic Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing industry manufacture medicinal active substances that are used for their pharmacological properties to make medications, including antibiotics, basic vitamins, salicylic acids and aspirin. The industry also includes companies that manufacture chemically pure sugars and process blood and glands.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.





Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

