Global Crowd Solutions in Buildings : Case Studies of Accesso, Disney, FootfallCam, Fortinet & ShopperTrak

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed the way buildings are operated and managed. Growing smart city initiatives and demand for organized crowd distribution drive the adoption of solutions that allow crowd control and monitoring. Crowd management and public monitoring are crucial in the planning and fruition of successful smart cities.
In addition, escalating national and international security threats and increasing terrorist attacks and crime rates worldwide have raised security concerns. This increases demand for better security and surveillance measures in buildings, especially those with high security requirements, such as airports, train stations, and densely crowded spots (e.g., theme parks, shopping malls, and concert venues).
This research tracks and highlights market trends and growth opportunities in the crowd solutions industry. The report also offers stakeholders case studies of state-of-the-art solution implementations to demonstrate how buildings with high crowd density, like theme parks and shopping malls, are adopting crowd solutions to ease people flow.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions - Technologies
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Types of Crowd Analytics
- Benefits of Crowd Solutions
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Regional Analysis
Case Study 1: Bobbejaanland (Fortinet)
- Bobbejaanland - Fortinet
- Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
- Solution Contents in Detail
- Operations and Cost Details
- Results and Benefits of Crowd Solution
Case Study 2: Disney World (Disney)
- Disney World
- Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
- Solution Contents in Detail
- Operations and Cost Details
- Results and Benefits of Crowd Solution
Case Study 3: Movie Animation Park Studios (FootfallCam)
- Movie Animation Park Studio (MAPS)
- Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
- Solution Contents in Detail
- Operations and Cost Details
- Results and Benefits of Crowd Flow Solution
Case Study 4: Universal Volcano Bay (Accesso)
- Universal Volcano Bay - Accesso
- Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
- Solution Contents in Detail
- Operations and Cost Details
- Results and Benefits of Crowd Solution
Case Study 5: MixC/Vientiane City (ShopperTrak)
- MixC/Vientiane City - ShopperTrak
- Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions
- Solution Contents in Detail
- Operations and Cost Details
- Results and Benefits of Crowd Flow Solution
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Advancement
- Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Cities
- Growth Opportunity 3: Market Prioritization
