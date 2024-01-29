Global Crowd Solutions in Buildings : Case Studies of Accesso, Disney, FootfallCam, Fortinet & ShopperTrak

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crowd Solutions in Buildings Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed the way buildings are operated and managed. Growing smart city initiatives and demand for organized crowd distribution drive the adoption of solutions that allow crowd control and monitoring. Crowd management and public monitoring are crucial in the planning and fruition of successful smart cities.

In addition, escalating national and international security threats and increasing terrorist attacks and crime rates worldwide have raised security concerns. This increases demand for better security and surveillance measures in buildings, especially those with high security requirements, such as airports, train stations, and densely crowded spots (e.g., theme parks, shopping malls, and concert venues).

This research tracks and highlights market trends and growth opportunities in the crowd solutions industry. The report also offers stakeholders case studies of state-of-the-art solution implementations to demonstrate how buildings with high crowd density, like theme parks and shopping malls, are adopting crowd solutions to ease people flow.

Company Coverage:

Accesso

Disney

FootfallCam

Fortinet

ShopperTrak



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Market Definitions - Technologies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Types of Crowd Analytics

Benefits of Crowd Solutions

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Regional Analysis

Case Study 1: Bobbejaanland (Fortinet)

Bobbejaanland - Fortinet

Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions

Solution Contents in Detail

Operations and Cost Details

Results and Benefits of Crowd Solution

Case Study 2: Disney World (Disney)

Disney World

Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions

Solution Contents in Detail

Operations and Cost Details

Results and Benefits of Crowd Solution

Case Study 3: Movie Animation Park Studios (FootfallCam)

Movie Animation Park Studio (MAPS)

Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions

Solution Contents in Detail

Operations and Cost Details

Results and Benefits of Crowd Flow Solution

Case Study 4: Universal Volcano Bay (Accesso)

Universal Volcano Bay - Accesso

Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions

Solution Contents in Detail

Operations and Cost Details

Results and Benefits of Crowd Solution

Case Study 5: MixC/Vientiane City (ShopperTrak)

MixC/Vientiane City - ShopperTrak

Business Challenges that Led to Considering Crowd Solutions

Solution Contents in Detail

Operations and Cost Details

Results and Benefits of Crowd Flow Solution

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Advancement

Growth Opportunity 2: Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 3: Market Prioritization

