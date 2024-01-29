Global Intraoral Scanner Market Projected to Reach $1 Billion by 2028 with Orthodontics Segment Experiencing Strongest Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intraoral/ IOL Scanners Market by Modality (Portable, standalone), Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Restorative), End-user (Laboratories, DSO, Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research Institutes, and Forensic Labs) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intraoral Scanner Market Projected to Reach $1 Billion by 2028 with Orthodontics Segment Experiencing Strongest Growth

The recent analysis of the Intraoral Scanner Market reveals an anticipated surge from USD 0.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1.0 billion in 2028, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Key market growth drivers include the increase in oral health conditions, a rising preference for same-day dentistry solutions, and an enhanced demand for clear aligners. According to the market segments by modality, the wired scanners dominated the market space in 2022.

Wired intraoral scanners offer user-friendliness and efficiency, two crucial factors that have solidified their market prominence. Moreover, the escalation of dental conditions among the aging population further propels the growth of this segment.

Focusing on applications, orthodontics is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The growing inclination towards clear aligners, along with the widespread adoption of intraoral scanning technologies in restorative dentistry, are significant factors impacting the orthodontics market.

Geographically, North America claimed the largest share of the intraoral scanner market in 2022, driven by an increasing elderly demographic and substantial governmental expenditure on oral healthcare. Government-funded dental care initiatives and insurance policies amplify the regional market's prospects.

The competitive landscape of the market showcases key players such as DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (US), 3Shape (US), Medit Corp. (South Korea), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), and Align Technology Inc. (US), among others who are central to the market's evolution. Critical components of the market have been meticulously analyzed, providing value to stakeholders through insights on drivers, innovative product developments, and strategic market advancements. The report entails a clear depiction of the following:

Modalities, applications, end-users, and regional markets.

Technological innovation and research within the intraoral scanner industry.

Emerging market trends to watch across different regions.

Comprehensive data facilitating market penetration and diversification strategies.

An in-depth competitive assessment profiling market shares, product portfolios, and business strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

3Disc

3M Oral Care

3Shape

Align Technology, Inc.

Alliedstar Medical Equipment

Amann Girrbach Ag

Blz Technology

Changzhou Sifary Medical Technology

Condor Technologies Nv

Densys3D

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Fussen Technology

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology

Imes-Icore GmbH

Intelliscan 3D

Ivoclar Vivadent

Jiangsu Weiyun Artificial Intelligence (Ai Smile)

Medit Corp.

Neoss Ag

Panda Scanner (Freqty Technology)

Planmeca Oy

Runyes Medical Instrument

Shining 3D

Straumann Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tsjqm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment