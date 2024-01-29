Next-Generation Memory Market - Global Forecast to 2028: Opportunities Emerging in Rising Adoption of High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) in Data Centers for Memory-Intensive Applications

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Memory Market by Technology (Non-Volatile Memory (MRAM (STT-MRAM, SOT-MRAM, Toggle Mode MRAM), FRAM, RERAM/CBRAM, 3D XPoint, NRAM), and Volatile Memory (HBM, and HMC)), Wafer Size (200 mm, and 300 mm) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next-generation memory market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2023 to 2028.

This research report categorizes the next-generation memory market on the basis of technology, wafer size, application, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the next-generation memory market and forecasts the same till 2028. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the next-generation memory ecosystem.

Next-generation memory technologies refer to emerging memory solutions that have been introduced in the market or are currently under development and expected to penetrate the market in the coming years.

These technologies offer advanced features such as high power efficiency, fast switching time, high scalability, low power consumption, high endurance, operations and speed trade-off, low operating voltage, and high density. These memory technologies are scalable and commercialized, offer high speed, and are more cost-efficient than traditional memory solutions such as Flash, DRAM, and SRAM.

Major next-generation memory technologies include magneto-resistive random-access memory (MRAM), ferroelectric RAM (FRAM), resistive random-access memory (ReRAM)/Conductive-bridging RAM (CBRAM), 3D XPoint, and Nano RAM. FRAM, ReRAM, and MRAM have witnessed burgeoning demand in the past few years.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major market share for next-generation memory market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region comprises some of the leading countries in the field of electronics, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Asia Pacific holds the largest market for semiconductor memory technologies as it is a hub for the sectors having major semiconductor and electronics applications.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is also one of the largest bases for the companies offering consumer electronics, advanced ICT technologies, and other high-end machinery which makes it the largest adopter of the emerging technologies. Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), and Toshiba (Japan) are the key players in the memory market in Asia Pacific, which are also the major stakeholders in the next-generation memory market in this region.

The report profiles key players in the next-generation memory market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are SAMSUNG (South Korea), KIOXIA Holdings Corporation (Japan), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Fujitsu (Japan), SK Hynix Inc (South Korea), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Winbond (Taiwan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Nanya Technology (Taiwan), and Everspin Technologies (US).

Apart from this, Macronix International Co., Ltd. (Macronix), Kingston Technology (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ROHM CO., LTD. (Japan), Nantero, Inc. (US), Crossbar Inc. (US), Viking Technology (US), and Avalanche Technology (US) are among a few emerging companies in the next-generation memory market.

High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) segment of the next-generation memory market to witness high growth during the forecast period.

HBM is a form of 3D memory created by stacking multiple DRAM memory dies using the TSV technology. HBM technologies stack the memory chips on top of each other, which leads to the use of extremely wide data buses and considerably slower clock speeds to achieve the required levels of performance.

This memory is mainly targeted for graphic cards and high-processing computing applications, including consumer accelerated processing units (APUs), servers, and supercomputers. Companies are coming up with newer and advanced HBM memories with enhanced functionalities. For example, in July 2023, SAMSUNG (South Korea) announced that it would invest KRW 1 trillion (approx. USD 766 million) to expand its high bandwidth memory (HBM) production capacity.

Consumer electronics application segment to witness significant growth for next-generation memory market during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics segment to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of consumer devices is growing rapidly, alongside their target applications' memory storage consumption. Emerging non-volatile memories (NVMs), which can be used to supplement or swap out DRAM to improve the memory capacity of consumer devices, have been released onto the market by manufacturers as a potential solution.

Recent works propose employing NVM as a swap space for DRAM since completely replacing DRAM with NVM in consumer devices imposes significant system integration and design constraints. Next-generation memory technologies are widely used in consumer electronic devices such as wearable devices, set-top boxes, digital cameras, tablets, handheld personal communication systems, desktop PCs, and laptops owing to the advancements in consumer electronic devices that require high-performance capability. This would increase the adoption of next-generation memory market across consumer electronics sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

High Adoption of Next-Generation Memory Devices in Enterprise Storage and Consumer Electronics Applications to Drive Market

Non-Volatile Memory Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

300 Mm Wafer Size and Enterprise Storage Application to Hold Largest Market Shares in 2023

Asia-Pacific to Account for Largest Share of Next-Generation Memory Market in 2023

Next-Generation Memory Market in China to Record Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Memory Devices That Provide Fast Access and Consume Minimal Power

Surging Adoption of Next-Generation Memory Technologies for Enterprise Storage Applications

Rising Integration of Next-Generation Memories in Smartphones and Smart Wearables

Growing Adoption of Next-Generation Memory Solutions in the Automotive Sector to Handle Evolving Data and Computational Needs

Restraints

High Manufacturing Cost of Next-Generation Memories

Compatibility and Interoperability Issues Associated with Next-Generation Memories

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Next-Generation Memory Technologies in Embedded Systems and IoT Devices

Rising Adoption of High-Bandwidth Memory (Hbm) in Data Centers for Memory-Intensive Applications

Challenges

Scalability Issues Associated with High-Density Non-Volatile Memories

Higher Design Costs Due to Lack of Standardized Manufacturing Processes

Achieving High-Speed Write Performance and Energy Efficiency

Value Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis of Next-Generation Memories

Value Chain Analysis of Magneto-Resistive Random-Access Memory (MRAM)

Ecosystem Mapping

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of Next-Generation Memory Solutions Offered by Key Players, by Non-Volatile Memory Technology

Average Selling Price of Next-Generation Memory Solutions Offered by Key Players, by Volatile Memory Technology

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

Key Technologies

Conductive-Bridge RAM (Cbram)

Oxide-based Reram (Oxram)

Atomic-Switch Reram

Hfo2-based Reram

Adjacent Technologies

Perpendicular Magnetic Anisotropy (Pma)

ML- and AI-based Memory Management

3D Stacking and Packaging Techniques

Company Profiles

Key Players

Samsung

Kioxia Holdings Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Sk Hynix Inc.

Fujitsu

Honeywell International Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Winbond

Nanya Technology

Everspin Technologies

Other Players

Macronix International Co. Ltd.

Kingston Technology

Infineon Technologies AG

Rohm Co. Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Nantero, Inc.

Crossbar, Inc.

Viking Technology

Nvmdurance

Avalanche Technology

Skyhigh Memory Limited

Atp Electronics, Inc.

Rambus

4Ds Memory

Intel Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sz352o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment