US Life Sciences Research Tools Growth Opportunities - Innovative Financing in Cancer Moonshot and ARPA-H Strengthens Biomedical and Health Research

The "US Life Sciences Research Tools Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Life Sciences Research - Post COVID-19 Pandemic Round-up

Stakeholder Funding Landscape - Key NIH-funded Institutions

Stakeholder Funding Landscape - NIH Organizational Budgets

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Environment - The NIH Budget Increases-Findings

Growth Environment - Spotlight on Private Sector Deals and OI

Growth Environment - Budget Increases

Growth Environment - 2023 Laboratory Product Budget Breakdown and 2024 Trend

Growth Environment - Impact of Supply Chain Challenges on Laboratories

Trend 1 - The NIH Budget and Its Impact on the Research Tools Industry

Trend 2 - With $2.5 Billion, ARPA-H Drives High-risk, High-reward Research

Trend 3 - Federal FY 2024 Budget Proposal Reignites Cancer Research

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Cancer Research

Growth Opportunity 2: Proteomics

Growth Opportunity 3: Open Innovation

Growth Opportunity 4: Flow Cytometry

