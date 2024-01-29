Strategic Profile of KINTO Mobility: Maximizing Asset Utilization and Enhancing the Long-term Value of Vehicles, Central to the KINTO Brand

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of KINTO Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spinning off wholly owned subsidiaries to handle nontraditional car ownership models started in 2015 with premium automakers. The trend has shifted, with volume OEMs taking the lead, and Toyota's Kinto has become a well-accepted brand in the market. Toyota's strategy in the shared mobility space has evolved quite a lot since 2015, from being more passive to taking on a more active role now.

In 2015, Toyota had several pilots running simultaneously in the car-sharing space and had several partnerships with other operators such as Uber and Getaround. But now, its stand-alone subsidiary offers services covering all use cases, ranging from a few minutes to hours or months, covering the entire breadth of user-to-ownership business models. In addition, Toyota continues to play the role of a vehicle supplier, especially now that the penetration of sustainable vehicles in shared fleets is increasing (both hybrid and hydrogen vehicles).

By 2040, Toyota plans to expand its MaaS ecosystem through car-sharing, subscription, and micromobility services, tying in with the overall strategy of fewer accidents and lesser congestion and pollution.

The following are the objectives of the analytics:

To provide a strategic overview of Kinto's presence in the global mobility market.

To profile the activities of Kinto in the mobility space and its portfolio expansion to include new mobility products and services.

To provide a comparative analysis of Kinto's activity in the mobility space in 2023 and the future.

To understand the new mobility products and services revolutionizing the automotive industry.

To provide strategic conclusions and recommendations.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Toyota Group's Shared Mobility Initiatives - An Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

The Toyota Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In

Competitive Landscape

OEMs' Mobility Sub-brands and Strategies

OEMs' Mobility Initiatives

Shared Mobility by Region

OEMs and the Drive-yourself Segment - Heatmap

OEMs and the Be-driven and MaaS Segment - Heatmap

From Car Ownership to Usership - KINTO's USP

Growth Opportunity Analysis - KINTO Mobility

KINTO Mobility - Vision and Strategy

KINTO Regional Summary

KINTO Mobility Coverage - Europe

KINTO Mobility Coverage - APAC

KINTO Mobility Coverage - Americas, Middle East, and South Africa Coverage

KINTO Mobility's Shared Mobility Solutions

Ride-sharing - KINTO Join

Car-sharing - KINTO Share

Ride-hailing and Demand Responsive Transit - KINTO Ride

MaaS - KINTO Go

My Route App - Japan (KINTO Go)

The Competitive Landscape for KINTO Mobility

KINTO Mobility's Long term Mobility Solutions

KINTO One - Services and Features

KINTO One - Key Highlights

KINTO Rent and Flex

Toyota Wallet Features

Other Services in Japan - KINTO Mobility Market

Other KINTO Services in Japan

Toyota- Future Mobility Solutions

Woven Planet Holdings

Woven City Overview

Woven City - Development Themes

The Toyota Group - Shared Autonomous Mobility

Conclusion

The Way Forward

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Vehicle Usership Models

Growth Opportunity 2 - Vehicle Suppliers for Shared Fleet

Growth Opportunity 3 - PBV and VaaS Models

