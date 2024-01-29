Strategic Profile of KINTO Mobility: Maximizing Asset Utilization and Enhancing the Long-term Value of Vehicles, Central to the KINTO Brand

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of KINTO Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spinning off wholly owned subsidiaries to handle nontraditional car ownership models started in 2015 with premium automakers. The trend has shifted, with volume OEMs taking the lead, and Toyota's Kinto has become a well-accepted brand in the market. Toyota's strategy in the shared mobility space has evolved quite a lot since 2015, from being more passive to taking on a more active role now.
In 2015, Toyota had several pilots running simultaneously in the car-sharing space and had several partnerships with other operators such as Uber and Getaround. But now, its stand-alone subsidiary offers services covering all use cases, ranging from a few minutes to hours or months, covering the entire breadth of user-to-ownership business models. In addition, Toyota continues to play the role of a vehicle supplier, especially now that the penetration of sustainable vehicles in shared fleets is increasing (both hybrid and hydrogen vehicles).
By 2040, Toyota plans to expand its MaaS ecosystem through car-sharing, subscription, and micromobility services, tying in with the overall strategy of fewer accidents and lesser congestion and pollution.
The following are the objectives of the analytics:
- To provide a strategic overview of Kinto's presence in the global mobility market.
- To profile the activities of Kinto in the mobility space and its portfolio expansion to include new mobility products and services.
- To provide a comparative analysis of Kinto's activity in the mobility space in 2023 and the future.
- To understand the new mobility products and services revolutionizing the automotive industry.
- To provide strategic conclusions and recommendations.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Toyota Group's Shared Mobility Initiatives - An Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- The Toyota Group Structure and Where Mobility Fits In
- Competitive Landscape
- OEMs' Mobility Sub-brands and Strategies
- OEMs' Mobility Initiatives
- Shared Mobility by Region
- OEMs and the Drive-yourself Segment - Heatmap
- OEMs and the Be-driven and MaaS Segment - Heatmap
- From Car Ownership to Usership - KINTO's USP
Growth Opportunity Analysis - KINTO Mobility
- KINTO Mobility - Vision and Strategy
- KINTO Regional Summary
- KINTO Mobility Coverage - Europe
- KINTO Mobility Coverage - APAC
- KINTO Mobility Coverage - Americas, Middle East, and South Africa Coverage
KINTO Mobility's Shared Mobility Solutions
- Ride-sharing - KINTO Join
- Car-sharing - KINTO Share
- Ride-hailing and Demand Responsive Transit - KINTO Ride
- MaaS - KINTO Go
- My Route App - Japan (KINTO Go)
- The Competitive Landscape for KINTO Mobility
KINTO Mobility's Long term Mobility Solutions
- KINTO One - Services and Features
- KINTO One - Key Highlights
- KINTO Rent and Flex
- Toyota Wallet Features
- Other Services in Japan - KINTO Mobility Market
- Other KINTO Services in Japan
Toyota- Future Mobility Solutions
- Woven Planet Holdings
- Woven City Overview
- Woven City - Development Themes
- The Toyota Group - Shared Autonomous Mobility
Conclusion
- The Way Forward
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Vehicle Usership Models
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Vehicle Suppliers for Shared Fleet
- Growth Opportunity 3 - PBV and VaaS Models
