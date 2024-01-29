On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 January 2024 to 26 January 2024:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 22 January 2024 115.000 144,68 16.638.200 23 January 2024 100.000 144,30 14.430.000 24 January 2024 100.000 142,98 14.298.000 25 January 2024 60.000 148,46 8.907.600 26 January 2024 100.000 147,88 14.788.000 Accumulated for the period 475,000 - 69,061,800 Accumulated under the programme 6,631,000 - 954,868,953

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 19,059,831 treasury shares corresponding to 3.265% of the total share capital.

Attachment