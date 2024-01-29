Global Timing Devices Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on Oscillators, Atomic Clocks, Clock Generators, Clock Buffers, and Jitter Attenuators

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Timing Devices Market by Type (Oscillators, Atomic Clocks, Clock Generators, Clock Buffers, Jitter Attenuators), Material (Crystal, Silicon, Ceramic), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global timing devices market is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.
This research report categorizes the timing devices market on the basis of type, material, vertical and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the timing devices market and forecasts the same till 2030. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the timing devices market ecosystem.
The advancements in the telecommunications industry, rising adoption of timing devices in smartphones and smart wearables has paved way for their growth in recent years. However, Compatibility and integration issues associated with timing devices is limiting the growth of the timing devices market.
North America is projected to exhibit significant growth for the timing devices market during the forecast period. It is the second-largest market for timing devices. The government in the region has provided a conducive environment for conducting research and innovations in terms of advancing technologies. The augmented R&D capabilities are providing new opportunities for the adoption of timing devices in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Hence, the demand for timing devices in North America is likely to grow in the near future.
The report also provides an extensive assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), among others in the timing devices market.
Telecommunications and networking vertical segment of the timing devices market to hold second largest market share during the forecast period
Oscillators, clock generators, and jitter attenuators play a major role in telecommunications and networking industry vertical. This industry is rapidly growing with the increasing deployment of 5G networks and the introduction of 6G networks.
The deployment of 5G/6G networks has resulted in an increase in the number of telecom base stations, communication devices, and other communication infrastructure products in recent years. The number of timing components used for networking and telecommunications varies from 8 to 15 per base station, and even more in some cases. The number of crystals used in base stations varies from 8 to 10 per base station.
Crystal Oscillators to account for the largest share of the timing devices market for oscillators during the forecast period
Crystal oscillators are expected to account for the largest share of the timing devices market for oscillators during the forecast period. Crystal oscillators provide high accuracy and stability in generating clock signals. The inherent properties of quartz crystals make them excellent frequency references, ensuring minimal frequency drift over time.
Crystal oscillators generally exhibit low levels of jitter and phase noise, making them suitable for applications that demand clean clock signals for data integrity and system performance. Crystal oscillators are used in a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, industrial automation, automotive systems, aerospace, and more. Crystal oscillators are compatible with various integrated circuits (ICs) and components, making them versatile for use with a wide range of electronic devices.
TCXOs to exhibit highest growth for the timing devices market for crystal oscillators type during forecast period
Temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXOs) to exhibit highest growth for the timing devices market for crystal oscillators type during forecast period. TCXOs are specifically designed to be able to handle large variations in ambient temperature. TCXOs are cost-effective, consume less power, and offer a good mid-range solution to power and cost-sensitive applications.
These oscillating crystals start up rapidly, require little power, and are compact, which makes them ideal for use in handheld, battery-powered communications devices. These oscillators have applications in mobile phones, wireless equipment, satellite communication, GPS, coaxial cable communication, fiber optics communication, portable telephones, cellular radios, and others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|239
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increased Demand from Consumer Electronics and Automotive Verticals to Fuel Market Growth
- Oscillators to Dominate Timing Devices Market in 2030
- Consumer Electronics to be Largest Market Segment in 2030
- Market for Silicon to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030
- Consumer Electronics Vertical and China Accounted for Largest Shares of Timing Devices Market in 2022
- Timing Devices Market in China to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Electronics
- Surge in Demand for Healthcare and Medical Equipment
- Advancements in Telecommunications Industry
- Rising Adoption of Timing Devices in Smartphones and Smart Wearables
Restraints
- Compatibility and Integration Issues Associated with Timing Devices
- High Development Costs of Timing Devices
Opportunities
- Growing Need for High-Precision Timing and Frequency Stability due to Network Densification
- Rising Demand for Miniature Electronic Devices with Improved Performance and Advanced Features
- Augmenting Global Demand for Networking Applications
Challenges
- Difficulties in Designing Timing Devices for Customized Applications Requiring Small Form Factors
Value Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis of Timing Devices
- Ecosystem Mapping
- Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Green Crystal Technology
- Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Resonators and Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonators
- Chip-Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC)
Adjacent Technologies
- Quantum-Secure Timing Systems
- Integration with IoT and Edge Computing
Case Study Analysis
- Timing Devices for Telecommunications Applications
- Timing Devices for Industrial Applications
- Timing Devices for Automotive Applications
- Timing Devices for Military Applications
- Timing Devices for Test & Measurement Applications
Company Profiles
- Key Players
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- TXC Corporation
- Kyocera Corporation
- Rakon Limited
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Texas Instruments
- Abracon
Other Players
- IQD Frequency Products Ltd
- NXP Semiconductors
- STMicroelectronics
- Sitime Corp.
- MtronPTI
- CTS Corporation
- Diodes Incorporated
- ON Semiconductor
- Crystek Corporation
- Greenray Industries, Inc.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc.
- Oscilloquartz
- Accubeat Ltd.
- Connor-Winfield Corporation
- Mercury Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e604po
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment