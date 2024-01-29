Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Autonomous Off-highway and Agricultural Robotics Equipment Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automation of off-highway equipment has experienced rapid development in the past 3 years. Globally, the total amount of autonomous off-highway equipment in operation more than doubled to reach approximately 1,700 units in 2022, from approximately 800 in 2021.

North America is one of the major off-highway automation hubs, with several pilots in place and a degree of commercial adoption that has attracted autonomous solution providers, startups, and suppliers to cater to customer bases in mining, urban construction, and high-value crop plantations.

As the demand for process automation increases in construction and agriculture, the analyst expects increasing adoption of autonomous equipment starting with smaller machinery segments in the short term, and later leaning into larger machinery. With a total off-highway equipment volume (in operation) of approximately 7.9 million units, the United States holds strong potential to become a global leader in terms of the autonomous equipment market.

While the US stakeholders across all off-highway application areas (including construction, mining, and agriculture) are expected to ramp up the adoption of autonomous solutions, Canada is expected to become a key target market for autonomous mining solutions.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Operating Capacity of Autonomous Off-highway Equipment

Levels of Automation

Key Findings

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Global Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc

Evolution of Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc

Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc Forecast

Autonomous Off-highway: Key Trends

Competitive Environment

Key Autonomous Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape

US Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Framework

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Framework

US Autonomous Technology Administrative Efforts

USDA Programs Accelerating Automation and Mechanization of Specialty Crops Production

USDA Automation and Mechanization Program Funding

Regulatory Assessment: Drones

Current State of Drone Operation for Commercial Purposes

Autonomous Off-highway: Key Trends and Market Developments

Key Trends Driving the Autonomous Off-highway Market

Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem

Autonomous Mining: Market Overview

Autonomous Mining: Business Model Case Study

Market Overview: Off-highway Retrofit Solutions

Off-highway Retrofit Solutions: EIO

Agricultural Robotics: Market Overview and Trends

Agricultural Robotics: Market Overview

Technology Landscape for Agricultural Robots

Agricultural Robotics Trends Overview and Impact

Agricultural Robots: Key Applications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Pricing and Business Model

Autonomous Off-highway Equipment: Pricing Overview

Autonomous Retrofit: Implementation and Business Model Analysis

Collaborative Robots: Case Study - Burro AI

Crop Protection: Autonomous Sprayer Case Study

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Autonomous Off-highway Equipment and Agricultural Robotics

Growth Metrics

Autonomous Off-highway EIO Forecast

Autonomous Off-highway Retrofit EIO Forecast

Agricultural Robots Revenue Forecast by Type

Off-highway: Use Case Analysis and End Customer Perspectives

Market Opportunities by Industry

Agricultural Robots: Use Case Strength

Hassle Map: Off-highway

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Demand Uptake by Application Area

Growth Opportunity 2: OEM Vertical Expansion Through Mergers and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 3: Electrification Opportunities by Equipment Type

