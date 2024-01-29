Carbon Capture and Storage Market towards a USD 18.1 Billion by 2033 | Increasing Prevalence of Sustainable Environmental Practices

New York, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Carbon Capture and Storage Market was valued at USD 5.5 Billion in 2023 with significant growth and is projected to reach USD 18.1 Billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 13%.

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) refers to a set of technologies and processes designed to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from sources like power plants and industrial facilities. The captured CO2 is then transported, usually via pipelines, and stored or "sequestered" in geological formations underground, such as depleted oil and gas fields or deep saline aquifer formations, to prevent its release into the atmosphere. The primary aim of CCS is to mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, specifically CO2, which is a major contributor to global warming. This technology is considered crucial for achieving net-zero emissions targets, particularly in industries that are difficult to decarbonize, such as cement, steel, and chemical production.

Key Takeaways

The global CCS market was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2023 , with a projected CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2032.

, with a projected CAGR of from 2023 to 2032. CCS captures and stores carbon emissions from fossil-fuel-powered industries and plants to reduce environmental impact.

Rising environmental awareness boosts CCS adoption, with gas injection EOR techniques enhancing market trends.

Safety risks like soil acidification and high investment costs hinder CCS adoption, especially for smaller companies.

Precombustion technology dominates CCS applications with a 65.8% share, favored for its energy efficiency and CO2 capture capabilities.

share, favored for its energy efficiency and CO2 capture capabilities. Power generation led the CCS end-use industry, contributing 64.6% of the revenue, driven by strict emission regulations.

of the revenue, driven by strict emission regulations. Technological advancements in CCS offer significant growth opportunities across the industry.

Various national governments actively promote CCS technology, supporting market growth and innovation.

The shift towards natural gas, with lower emissions than oil and coal, increases demand for CCS.

North America leads the CCS market with a 35.8% revenue share, driven by strong oil and gas demand and stringent emission regulations

Factors affecting the growth of the Carbon Capture and Storage Market

Technological Advancements : The development and deployment of advanced, cost-effective, and efficient CCS technologies significantly impact market growth. Innovations that reduce the cost of capture, enhance the safety and efficiency of CO2 transport and ensure reliable storage are key drivers.

: The development and deployment of advanced, cost-effective, and efficient CCS technologies significantly impact market growth. Innovations that reduce the cost of capture, enhance the safety and efficiency of CO2 transport and ensure reliable storage are key drivers. Economic Factors : The economic viability of CCS projects is a critical determinant of market growth. This includes the cost of technology, infrastructure development, and operational expenses. Factors such as the availability of funding, investment from governments and private entities, and the potential revenue streams from using captured CO2 (e.g., in enhanced oil recovery) also play significant roles.

: The economic viability of CCS projects is a critical determinant of market growth. This includes the cost of technology, infrastructure development, and operational expenses. Factors such as the availability of funding, investment from governments and private entities, and the potential revenue streams from using captured CO2 (e.g., in enhanced oil recovery) also play significant roles. Regulatory and Policy Framework : Government policies, regulations, and incentives are pivotal in driving the CCS market. Policies that impose carbon taxes or establish emissions trading schemes create a financial impetus for adopting CCS. Subsidies, grants, and other forms of governmental support can also accelerate the deployment of CCS technologies.

: Government policies, regulations, and incentives are pivotal in driving the CCS market. Policies that impose carbon taxes or establish emissions trading schemes create a financial impetus for adopting CCS. Subsidies, grants, and other forms of governmental support can also accelerate the deployment of CCS technologies. Environmental and Climate Change Concerns : Increasing awareness and concern regarding climate change and the urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are significant motivators for CCS market growth. Commitments by countries and corporations to achieve net-zero emissions targets bolster the development of CCS projects.

: Increasing awareness and concern regarding climate change and the urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are significant motivators for CCS market growth. Commitments by countries and corporations to achieve net-zero emissions targets bolster the development of CCS projects. Energy and Industrial Sector Dynamics: The demand for CCS in industries with high CO2 emissions, such as power generation, cement, steel, and chemical manufacturing, directly affects market growth. The transition of the energy sector towards more sustainable practices, including the use of CCS in fossil fuel-based energy production, is a vital factor.

Top Trends in the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market

Increased Government Support and Policy Initiatives : Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of CCS in achieving climate goals. This recognition is translating into supportive policies, regulatory frameworks, and financial incentives. Initiatives like carbon pricing, tax credits (such as the 45Q tax credit in the United States), and direct funding for CCS projects are becoming more common.

: Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of CCS in achieving climate goals. This recognition is translating into supportive policies, regulatory frameworks, and financial incentives. Initiatives like carbon pricing, tax credits (such as the 45Q tax credit in the United States), and direct funding for CCS projects are becoming more common. Integration with Renewable Energy Projects : There is a growing trend of integrating CCS with renewable energy projects, such as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS). This integration not only captures CO2 emissions but also can result in negative emissions, which are crucial for achieving net-zero targets.

: There is a growing trend of integrating CCS with renewable energy projects, such as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS). This integration not only captures CO2 emissions but also can result in negative emissions, which are crucial for achieving net-zero targets. Advancements in Capture and Storage Technologies : Technological innovation remains a key trend. Improvements in capture technologies, aimed at reducing energy consumption and increasing efficiency, are ongoing. Additionally, there is a growing focus on developing more secure and efficient CO2 storage solutions, including the exploration of new geological storage sites.

: Technological innovation remains a key trend. Improvements in capture technologies, aimed at reducing energy consumption and increasing efficiency, are ongoing. Additionally, there is a growing focus on developing more secure and efficient CO2 storage solutions, including the exploration of new geological storage sites. Expansion in Emerging Markets : Initially concentrated in developed countries, CCS is increasingly being explored in emerging markets. Countries like China and India, with their significant industrial emissions, are beginning to invest in CCS technology as part of their sustainability strategies.

: Initially concentrated in developed countries, CCS is increasingly being explored in emerging markets. Countries like China and India, with their significant industrial emissions, are beginning to invest in CCS technology as part of their sustainability strategies. Industrial Utilization of Captured CO2: Utilizing captured CO2 for commercial purposes, such as in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) or in the production of chemicals and construction materials, is gaining traction. This not only provides a revenue stream to offset CCS costs but also contributes to a circular carbon economy.

Market Dynamics

Driving Factor

The global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by escalating environmental concerns and the rising need to mitigate carbon emissions. The rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization globally has led to increased emissions, prompting heightened environmental awareness and the adoption of CCS as a sustainable solution. This technology, which captures and securely stores CO2, is being increasingly recognized as essential for environmental protection.

Additionally, advancements in the oil and gas industries have further spurred CCS market growth. The application of captured carbon in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) techniques, particularly gas injection methods for both onshore and offshore oil extraction, is gaining traction. With the depletion of oil reservoirs, the demand for such EOR techniques, which utilize CO2 for crude oil extraction, is expected to rise notably, thereby fueling the expansion of the CCS market.

Restraining Factor

The growth of the global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market is hindered by significant safety concerns and the high cost of technology. Key challenges include risks associated with underground CO2 storage, such as potential soil acidification, water contamination, cryogenic burns, and alterations in groundwater quality. These risks necessitate stringent monitoring and precautionary measures, adding complexity to CCS projects.

Furthermore, the substantial investment required for CCS technology, encompassing various intricate processes, presents a financial barrier. This high cost particularly affects the adoption of CCS by small and medium-sized enterprises, as it can be prohibitively expensive for these organizations to implement CCS in their operations.

Growth Opportunity

The global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market is poised for growth, driven by technological advancements and robust government initiatives. The evolution of CCS technologies has led to a surge in projects, especially in Asia, where countries like China and Australia are early adopters, integrating CCS into key industries such as oil and gas.

These advancements are anticipated to open numerous opportunities in the CCS sector globally. Additionally, increasing governmental support, through various initiatives and policies, is encouraging more companies to embrace CCS. This supportive environment is expected to further enhance the opportunities available in the global CCS market during the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market

By Technology Analysis

In the global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market, segmented by technology, pre-combustion capture dominates, accounting for a significant revenue share of 65.8%. This dominance is driven by the growing adoption of pre-combustion technology for efficient CO2 capture, utilizing processes like the water gas shift reaction followed by acid gas removal.

The technology's comparative advantage in terms of lower energy penalties and higher CO2 capture efficiency has been pivotal in bolstering its growth and prominence within the CCS technology segment.

By End-Use Industry Analysis

In the global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market, power generation emerges as the leading end-use industry, holding a dominant revenue share of 64.6%. This significant share is primarily attributed to the high carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants. In response to this, stringent governmental regulations have been implemented, mandating the reduction of carbon emissions in the power sector.

Consequently, numerous companies within power generation are increasingly adopting CCS operations, thereby driving the growth of this segment in the CCS market.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Pre-combustion

Post-combustion

Oxy-combustion

Industrial Process

By End-Use Industry

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Metal Production

Cement

Other End-Use Industries

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Siemens AG

Aker Solutions

Dakota Gasification Company

Fluor Corp.

Linde plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Equinor ASA

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sulzer Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 6.2 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 18.1 billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 13% North America Revenue Share 35.8% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

North America currently leads the global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market, holding a substantial revenue share of 35.8%. This dominant position is largely due to the region's escalating demand for oil and gas, combined with strict governmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions. The United States and Canada are particularly significant in this market, with numerous key companies initiating CCS projects.

The region's focus on environmental concerns has led to the implementation of stringent regulations to control carbon emissions, thereby fueling the growth of the CCS market in North America. Following North America, Europe occupies the second-largest share in the market. The growth in Europe is driven by an increase in CCS projects, leveraging innovative technologies, which is significantly contributing to the region's prominence in the global CCS landscape.

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



