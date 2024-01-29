Press release

Brussels, January 29, 2024

Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H2 and full year 2023 results online web conference and audio conference call on February 9, 2024

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the second half and full year of 2023 on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

Xavier Pichon, CEO

Antoine Chouc, CFO

Koen Van Mol, Director Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

The conference will start at 11:00 am CET (10:00 am UK / 5:00 am EST). To access the online web conference, please register using the following link: Orange Belgium H2 2023 results

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the second half and full year of 2023 and the results toolkit will be available on Friday, February 9 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results .

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investors contact

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 14 99

Bernard Petit – bernard2.petit@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 90 96

ir@orange.be

Press contacts

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com - +32 (0) 479 016 058

Younes Al Bouchouari - younes.albouchouari@orange.be - +32 (0) 477 69 87 73

press@orange.be

