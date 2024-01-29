Provident Financial Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Net Income of $2.14 Million in the December 2023 Quarter



Net Interest Margin of 2.78% in the December 2023 Quarter

Loans Held for Investment of $1.08 Billion at December 31, 2023, Essentially Unchanged from June 30, 2023

Total Deposits of $912.0 Million at December 31, 2023, Down 4% from June 30, 2023

Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets Ratio of 0.13% at December 31, 2023

Non-Interest Expenses Remain Well Controlled

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced earnings for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $2.14 million, or $0.31 per diluted share (on 6.98 million average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter ended December 31, 2023), down 10 percent from net income of $2.37 million, or $0.33 per diluted share (on 7.24 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. The decrease in earnings was due to a $611,000 decrease in net interest income, a $546,000 increase in non-interest expenses and an $81,000 decrease in non-interest income, partly offset by a $911,000 change in the provision for credit losses resulting from a $720,000 recovery of credit losses in the quarter, in contrast to a $191,000 provision for credit losses in the comparable quarter a year ago.

"We are closely monitoring the prevailing uncertain economic climate and adjusting our short-term strategies accordingly. We were encouraged by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s prepared remarks on December 13, 2023, subsequent to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, where he outlined the progress made to reduce inflation from its highs without a significant increase in unemployment. We welcome the Committee’s decision to pause implementing more restrictive monetary policies, resulting in lower interest rates in the market generally," stated Donavon P. Ternes, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "As we look ahead, there is a possibility that 2024 may offer a more favorable environment for growth, allowing us to return to less restrictive operating strategies and resume growing our loan portfolio at a reasonable pace. Regardless, we remain prepared to respond to improving, similar, or worsening operating conditions," Ternes concluded.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 0.66 percent, down from 0.75 percent for the same period of fiscal 2023. Return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 6.56 percent, down from 7.27 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2023.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $2.14 million net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 reflects a 22 percent increase from $1.76 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the $1.27 million impact from the change in the provision for credit losses resulting from the $720,000 recovery of credit losses in the current quarter, in contrast to a $545,000 provision for credit losses in the prior sequential quarter and a $124,000 increase in non-interest income (mainly due to loan prepayment fees and other income), partly offset by a $365,000 decrease in net interest income and a $488,000 increase in non-interest expense (mainly as a result of salaries and employee benefits, attributable to a higher adjustment for the supplemental executive retirement plans). The recovery of credit losses was primarily attributable to a shorter estimated life of the loan portfolio resulting from lower market interest rates and higher prepayment estimates. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $0.31 per share, up 24 percent from $0.25 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Return on average assets was 0.66 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 0.54 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 6.56 percent, compared to 5.40 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net income decreased $558,000, or 13 percent, to $3.90 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023 from $4.46 million in the comparable period in 2022. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended December 31, 2023 decreased eight percent to $0.56 per share (on 7.00 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.61 per share (on 7.27 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable six-month period last year. The decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to a $437,000 decrease in net-interest income, a $333,000 decrease in non-interest income (mainly due to loan prepayment fees) and a $461,000 increase in non-interest expense (mainly as a result of salaries and employee benefits, premises and occupancy expenses and deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments), partly offset by a $436,000 change in the provision for credit losses resulting from the $175,000 recovery of credit losses for the six months ended December 31, 2023, in contrast to the $261,000 provision for credit losses for the comparable six-month period last year.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, net interest income decreased $611,000, or seven percent, to $8.77 million from $9.39 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to a lower net interest margin, partly offset by a higher average balance of interest-earning assets. The net interest margin during the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 27 basis points to 2.78 percent from 3.05 percent in the same quarter last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 70 basis points to 4.33 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from 3.63 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 106 basis points to 1.69 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from 0.63 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased three percent to $1.26 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increases in the average balance of loans receivable, partly offset by a decrease in the average balance of investment securities.

Interest income on loans receivable increased $2.27 million, or 22 percent, to $12.51 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $10.24 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was due to a higher average loan yield and, to a lesser extent, a higher average loan balance. The average yield on loans receivable increased 65 basis points to 4.66 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from 4.01 percent in the same quarter last year. Adjustable-rate loans of approximately $89.3 million repriced upward in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 by approximately 97 basis points from a weighted average rate of 6.34 percent to 7.31 percent. The average balance of loans receivable increased $53.0 million, or five percent, to $1.07 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated for investment in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $20.2 million, down 73 percent from $74.3 million in the same quarter last year. Loan principal payments received in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $17.8 million, down 36 percent from $28.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from investment securities decreased four percent to $524,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $548,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease was attributable to a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average yield. The average balance of investment securities decreased $28.0 million, or 16 percent, to $147.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $175.2 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average balance was due to scheduled principal payments on and prepayments of the investment securities. The average yield on investment securities increased 17 basis points to 1.42 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from 1.25 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average yield was primarily attributable to a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($137,000 vs. $203,000) due to lower total principal repayments ($5.9 million vs. $7.6 million) and, to a lesser extent, the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed $197,000 in cash dividends to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up 36 percent from $145,000 in the same quarter last year, resulting in an average yield on FHLB stock of 8.29 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 7.04 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $9.5 million, up from $8.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2023.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $435,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up 80 percent from $241,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was due to a higher average yield and, to a lesser extent, a higher average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 5.41 percent, up 152 basis points from 3.89 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average yield was due to a higher average interest rate on the Federal Reserve Bank’s reserve balances resulting from recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits increased $7.3 million, or 30 percent, to $31.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $24.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest expense on deposits for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.27 million, a 379 percent increase from $475,000 for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on deposits was attributable to a higher weighted average cost, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average cost of deposits was 0.99 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, up 79 basis points from 0.20 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average cost of deposits was primarily attributable to an increase in higher costing time deposits, particularly brokered certificates of deposit. The average balance of deposits decreased $47.8 million, or five percent, to $914.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $962.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” decreased $72.0 million, or 10 percent, to $657.6 million at December 31, 2023 from $729.6 million at June 30, 2023, while time deposits increased $33.4 million, or 15 percent, to $254.3 million at December 31, 2023 from $220.9 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in time deposits was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposits. As of December 31, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit totaled $122.7 million with a weighted average cost of 5.26 percent (including broker fees), up 15 percent from $106.4 million with a weighted average cost of 4.78 percent at June 30, 2023.

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB – San Francisco advances, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased $1.31 million, or 100 percent, to $2.62 million from $1.31 million for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily the result of a higher average balance and a higher average cost. The average balance of borrowings increased $76.8 million, or 50 percent, to $230.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $153.7 million in the same quarter last year and the average cost of borrowings increased by 113 basis points to 4.51 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from 3.38 percent in the same quarter last year.

At December 31, 2023, the Bank had approximately $266.5 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB – San Francisco. Additionally, the Bank has an unused secured borrowing facility of approximately $183.0 million with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and an unused unsecured federal funds borrowing facility of $50.0 million with its correspondent bank. The total available borrowing capacity across all sources totaled approximately $499.5 million at December 31, 2023.

The Bank continues to work with both the FHLB - San Francisco and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to ensure that borrowing capacity is continuously reviewed and updated in order to be accessed seamlessly should the need arise.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $720,000 (which includes a $41,000 recovery for unfunded commitment reserves), as compared to a $191,000 provision for credit losses recorded during the same period last year and a $545,000 provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (sequential quarter). The recovery of credit losses recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was primarily attributable to a shorter estimated life of the loan portfolio resulting from lower market interest rates and higher loan prepayment estimates, while the outstanding balance of loans held for investment at December 31, 2023 remained virtually unchanged from September 30, 2023.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-accrual loans with underlying collateral located in California, increased $450,000 or 35 percent to $1.8 million, or 0.13 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.10 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 were comprised of eight single-family loans, while the non-performing loans at June 30, 2023 were comprise of six single-family loans. At both December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, there was no real estate owned and no accruing loans past due 90 days or more. There were no net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $1,000 of net loan recoveries for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Classified assets were $2.6 million at December 31, 2023 consisting of $866,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.7 million of loans in the substandard category. Classified assets at June 30, 2023 were $2.3 million, consisting of $509,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.8 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for credit losses on gross loans held for investment was $7.0 million, or 0.65 percent of gross loans held for investment, at December 31, 2023, up from the $5.9 million, or 0.55 percent of gross loans held for investment, at June 30, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was due primarily to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology on July 1, 2023, which resulted in a $1.2 million increase in our allowance for credit losses, partly offset by a $175,000 recovery of credit losses in the first six months of fiscal 2024 (which included a $32,000 recovery for unfunded commitment reserves). Results for reporting periods beginning after July 1, 2023 are presented under CECL while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable accounting standards. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for credit losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at December 31, 2023 under the CECL methodology.

Non-interest income decreased by $81,000, or eight percent, to $875,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $956,000 in the same period last year, due primarily to decreases in deposit account fees, card and processing fees and other non-interest income. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $124,000 or 17 percent, primarily due to higher loan servicing and other fees.

Non-interest expenses increased $546,000, or eight percent, to $7.34 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $6.80 million for the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, premises and occupancy and professional expenses. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses increased $488,000, or seven percent, to $7.34 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $6.86 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, attributable to a higher adjustment for the supplemental executive retirement plans, partly offset by lower incentive compensation expenses.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 76.11 percent, up from 65.74 percent in the same quarter last year and 69.32 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The deterioration in the efficiency ratio compared to both the sequential quarter and the comparable quarter last year was due to higher non-interest expense, coupled with a decline in revenues, during the current quarter.

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $884,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, down 10 percent from $981,000 in the same quarter last year but up 22 percent from $727,000 for first quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year was due to a decrease in pre-tax income, while the increase compared to the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in pre-tax income. The effective tax rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 29.2 percent as compared to 29.3 percent in the same quarter last year and 29.2 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The Company repurchased 62,710 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $11.96 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to its current stock repurchase program. As of December 31, 2023, a total of 287,643 shares remain available for future purchase under the Company’s current repurchase program, which expires on September 28, 2024.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,878 $ 57,978 $ 65,849 $ 60,771 $ 24,840 Investment securities - held to maturity, at cost with no allowance for credit losses 141,692 147,574 154,337 161,336 168,232 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value with no allowance for credit losses 1,996 2,090 2,155 2,251 2,377 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,000; $7,679; $5,946; $6,001 and $5,830, respectively; includes $1,092; $1,061; $1,312; $1,352 and $1,345 of loans held at fair value, respectively 1,075,765 1,072,170 1,077,629 1,077,704 1,040,337 Accrued interest receivable 4,076 3,952 3,711 3,610 3,343 FHLB – San Francisco stock 9,505 9,505 9,505 8,239 8,239 Premises and equipment, net 9,598 9,426 9,231 9,193 8,911 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,583 10,420 10,531 12,176 14,763 Total assets $ 1,301,093 $ 1,313,115 $ 1,332,948 $ 1,335,280 $ 1,271,042 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 94,030 $ 105,944 $ 103,007 $ 108,479 $ 108,891 Interest-bearing deposits 817,950 825,187 847,564 874,567 836,411 Total deposits 911,980 931,131 950,571 983,046 945,302 Borrowings 242,500 235,009 235,009 205,010 180,000 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 16,952 17,770 17,681 17,818 16,499 Total liabilities 1,171,432 1,183,910 1,203,261 1,205,874 1,141,801 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 6,946,348; 7,007,058; 7,043,170; 7,033,963 and 7,132,270 shares outstanding, respectively) 183 183 183 183 183 Additional paid-in capital 99,565 99,554 99,505 98,962 98,732 Retained earnings 208,396 207,231 207,274 206,449 205,117 Treasury stock at cost (11,283,267; 11,222,557; 11,186,445; 11,195,652 and 11,097,345 shares, respectively) (178,476 ) (177,732 ) (177,237 ) (176,163 ) (174,758 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (7 ) (31 ) (38 ) (25 ) (33 ) Total stockholders’ equity 129,661 129,205 129,687 129,406 129,241 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,301,093 $ 1,313,115 $ 1,332,948 $ 1,335,280 $ 1,271,042





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 12,509 $ 10,237 $ 24,685 $ 19,337 Investment securities 524 548 1,048 1,084 FHLB – San Francisco stock 197 145 376 268 Interest-earning deposits 435 241 898 380 Total interest income 13,665 11,171 27,007 21,069 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 72 61 129 121 Savings deposits 73 44 111 88 Time deposits 2,128 370 3,918 583 Borrowings 2,618 1,311 4,936 1,927 Total interest expense 4,891 1,786 9,094 2,719 Net interest income 8,774 9,385 17,913 18,350 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (720 ) 191 (175 ) 261 Net interest income, after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 9,494 9,194 18,088 18,089 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 124 115 103 223 Deposit account fees 299 327 587 670 Card and processing fees 333 367 686 748 Other 119 147 250 318 Total non-interest income 875 956 1,626 1,959 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,569 4,384 8,683 8,523 Premises and occupancy 903 796 1,806 1,657 Equipment 346 258 633 569 Professional 410 310 882 902 Sales and marketing 181 175 349 322 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 209 139 406 274 Other 726 736 1,441 1,492 Total non-interest expense 7,344 6,798 14,200 13,739 Income before income taxes 3,025 3,352 5,514 6,309 Provision for income taxes 884 981 1,611 1,848 Net income $ 2,141 $ 2,371 $ 3,903 $ 4,461 Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.56 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.56 $ 0.61 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 12,509 $ 12,176 $ 11,826 $ 11,028 $ 10,237 Investment securities 524 524 537 548 548 FHLB – San Francisco stock 197 179 142 146 145 Interest-earning deposits 435 463 410 286 241 Total interest income 13,665 13,342 12,915 12,008 11,171 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 72 57 50 56 61 Savings deposits 73 38 38 42 44 Time deposits 2,128 1,790 1,387 781 370 Borrowings 2,618 2,318 2,206 1,728 1,311 Total interest expense 4,891 4,203 3,681 2,607 1,786 Net interest income 8,774 9,139 9,234 9,401 9,385 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (720 ) 545 (56 ) 169 191 Net interest income, after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 9,494 8,594 9,290 9,232 9,194 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 124 (21 ) 87 104 115 Deposit account fees 299 288 298 328 327 Card and processing fees 333 353 416 361 367 Other 119 131 334 188 147 Total non-interest income 875 751 1,135 981 956 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,569 4,114 4,855 4,359 4,384 Premises and occupancy 903 903 947 843 796 Equipment 346 287 304 279 258 Professional 410 472 355 260 310 Sales and marketing 181 168 118 182 175 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 209 197 192 191 139 Other 726 715 836 810 736 Total non-interest expense 7,344 6,856 7,607 6,924 6,798 Income before income taxes 3,025 2,489 2,818 3,289 3,352 Provision for income taxes 884 727 1,010 966 981 Net income $ 2,141 $ 1,762 $ 1,808 $ 2,323 $ 2,371 Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.75 % 0.60 % 0.72 % Return on average stockholders' equity 6.56 % 7.27 % 5.98 % 6.85 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.97 % 10.17 % 9.97 % 10.17 % Net interest spread 2.64 % 3.00 % 2.70 % 3.01 % Net interest margin 2.78 % 3.05 % 2.83 % 3.05 % Efficiency ratio 76.11 % 65.74 % 72.68 % 67.65 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.27 % 110.14 % 110.22 % 110.34 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.56 $ 0.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.56 $ 0.61 Book value per share $ 18.67 $ 18.12 $ 18.67 $ 18.12 Shares used for basic EPS computation 6,968,460 7,184,652 6,992,565 7,229,015 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 6,980,856 7,236,451 7,004,042 7,273,470 Total shares issued and outstanding 6,946,348 7,132,270 6,946,348 7,132,270 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 8,660 $ 57,079 $ 21,112 $ 114,128 Multi-family 6,608 8,663 11,721 32,859 Commercial real estate 4,936 7,025 5,875 10,350 Construction — 1,388 — 1,388 Commercial business loans — 190 — 190 Total loans originated for investment $ 20,204 $ 74,345 $ 38,708 $ 158,915





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.66 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.72 % 0.75 % Return on average stockholders' equity 6.56 % 5.40 % 5.52 % 7.12 % 7.27 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.97 % 9.84 % 9.73 % 9.69 % 10.17 % Net interest spread 2.64 % 2.75 % 2.76 % 2.90 % 3.00 % Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.88 % 2.88 % 3.00 % 3.05 % Efficiency ratio 76.11 % 69.32 % 73.36 % 66.69 % 65.74 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.27 % 110.17 % 110.18 % 110.23 % 110.14 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Book value per share $ 18.67 $ 18.44 $ 18.41 $ 18.40 $ 18.12 Average shares used for basic EPS 6,968,460 7,016,670 7,031,674 7,080,817 7,184,652 Average shares used for diluted EPS 6,980,856 7,027,228 7,071,644 7,145,583 7,236,451 Total shares issued and outstanding 6,946,348 7,007,058 7,043,170 7,033,963 7,132,270 LOANS ORIGINATED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 8,660 $ 12,452 $ 12,271 $ 39,543 $ 57,079 Multi-family 6,608 5,113 6,804 10,660 8,663 Commercial real estate 4,936 939 5,207 3,422 7,025 Construction — — — 260 1,388 Commercial business loans — — — — 190 Total loans originated for investment $ 20,204 $ 18,504 $ 24,282 $ 53,885 $ 74,345





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 31 $ 33 $ 33 $ 160 $ 160 Allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment $ 7,000 $ 7,679 $ 5,946 $ 6,001 $ 5,830 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans held for investment 0.65 % 0.72 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.56 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) — % — % — % — % — % Non-performing loans $ 1,750 $ 1,361 $ 1,300 $ 945 $ 956 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 340 $ 74 $ 1 $ 963 $ 4





Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 (Recovery) recourse provision for loans sold $ (2 ) $ — $ (127 ) $ — $ — (Recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (720 ) $ 545 $ (56 ) $ 169 $ 191 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ — $ — $ (1 ) $ (2 ) $ (1 )





As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/2023 09/30/2023 06/30/2023 03/31/2023 12/31/2022 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.48 % 9.25 % 9.59 % 9.59 % 9.55 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 18.20 % 17.91 % 18.50 % 17.90 % 17.87 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 18.20 % 17.91 % 18.50 % 17.90 % 17.87 % Total risk-based capital ratio 19.24 % 19.06 % 19.38 % 18.78 % 18.74 %





As of December 31, 2023 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity (at cost): U.S. SBA securities $ 630 5.85 % $ 713 3.60 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 137,205 1.50 163,612 1.40 U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO 3,857 2.17 3,907 2.20 Total investment securities held to maturity $ 141,692 1.54 % $ 168,232 1.43 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ 1,314 3.47 % $ 1,533 2.48 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 584 5.61 742 3.55 Private issue CMO 98 4.67 102 3.02 Total investment securities available for sale $ 1,996 4.16 % $ 2,377 2.84 % Total investment securities $ 143,688 1.57 % $ 170,609 1.45 % (1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of December 31, 2023 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 521,944 4.32 % $ 479,730 3.82 % Multi-family (5 or more units) 458,502 5.00 465,350 4.33 Commercial real estate 88,640 6.20 88,200 5.08 Construction 2,534 8.88 2,388 4.69 Other 102 5.25 112 5.25 Commercial business loans 1,616 10.50 1,358 9.21 Consumer loans 68 18.50 75 17.13 Total loans held for investment 1,073,406 4.79 % 1,037,213 4.17 % Advance payments of escrows 106 176 Deferred loan costs, net 9,253 8,778 Allowance for credit losses (7,000 ) (5,830 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 1,075,765 $ 1,040,337 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ 10,239 5.59 % $ 10,876 3.86 %

(1) Weighted-average yield earned on all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





As of December 31, 2023 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – non interest-bearing $ 94,030 — % $ 108,891 — % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 275,396 0.04 331,132 0.04 Savings accounts 256,578 0.14 321,909 0.05 Money market accounts 31,637 0.82 39,807 0.20 Time deposits 254,339 3.76 143,563 1.18 Total deposits(2)(3) $ 911,980 1.13 % $ 945,302 0.22 % Brokered CDs included in time deposits above $ 122,700 5.26 % $ 31,237 2.90 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ — — % $ — — % Three months or less 67,500 4.35 95,000 4.52 Over three to six months 32,500 5.00 10,000 2.25 Over six months to one year 40,000 5.21 35,000 3.74 Over one year to two years 67,500 4.14 20,000 2.50 Over two years to three years 20,000 4.72 20,000 2.70 Over three years to four years — — — — Over four years to five years 15,000 4.41 — — Over five years — — — — Total borrowings(4) $ 242,500 4.55 % $ 180,000 3.82 %





(1) Weighted-average rate paid on all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

(2) Includes uninsured deposits of approximately $140.3 million and $177.9 million at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(3) The average balance of deposit accounts was approximately $34 thousand and $33 thousand at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(4) The Bank had approximately $266.5 million and $237.8 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB – San Francisco, approximately $183.0 million and $142.8 million of borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and $50.0 million and $50.0 million of borrowing capacity with its correspondent bank at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 1,074,592 4.66 % $ 1,021,631 4.01 % Investment securities 147,166 1.42 175,199 1.25 FHLB – San Francisco stock 9,505 8.29 8,239 7.04 Interest-earning deposits 31,473 5.41 24,231 3.89 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,262,736 4.33 % $ 1,229,300 3.63 % Total assets $ 1,293,471 $ 1,263,577 Deposits $ 914,629 0.99 % $ 962,409 0.20 % Borrowings 230,546 4.51 153,696 3.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,145,175 1.69 % $ 1,116,105 0.63 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 130,614 $ 130,453

(1) Weighted-average yield earned or/rate paid on all instruments which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





Six Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 1,073,600 4.60 % $ 991,120 3.90 % Investment securities 150,439 1.39 179,775 1.21 FHLB – San Francisco stock 9,505 7.91 8,239 6.51 Interest-earning deposits 32,758 5.36 23,923 3.11 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,266,302 4.27 % $ 1,203,057 3.50 % Total assets $ 1,296,811 $ 1,237,169 Deposits $ 927,406 0.89 % $ 962,338 0.16 % Borrowings 221,501 4.42 127,935 2.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,148,907 1.57 % $ 1,090,273 0.49 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 130,578 $ 130,309

(1) Weighted-average yield earned or rate paid on all instruments which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





ASSET QUALITY:

As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 Loans on non-accrual status Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 1,750 $ 1,361 $ 1,300 $ 945 $ 956 Total 1,750 1,361 1,300 945 956 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: — — — — — Total — — — — — Total non-performing loans (1) 1,750 1,361 1,300 945 956 Real estate owned, net — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 1,750 $ 1,361 $ 1,300 $ 945 $ 956

(1) The non-performing loan balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans.

