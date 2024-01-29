Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market revenue to cross USD 24 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hybrid fiber coaxial market size is slated to expand at 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 24 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 12 billion in the year 2022. Higher cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) networks. HFC networks leverage existing coaxial cable infrastructure, which was primarily built for cable TV services. By using the existing infrastructure, service providers can avoid the substantial cost of deploying new fiber optic cables, which makes HFC a cost-effective option for network expansion and upgrades. Furthermore, the expansion of the industry is further boosted by rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In 11 different countries, 56 different types of UAVs are in operation. This covers 807 drones in active operation around the world (excluding China, Russia, and Turkey). By establishing a network of HFC infrastructure in an area, UAVs can connect to the network to receive commands, transmit telemetry data, and communicate with ground control stations. This allows for real-time monitoring control and coordination of multiple drones in the airspace. Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) is a telecommunications industry term for a broadband network that combines optical fiber and coaxial cable. It is commonly used for delivering cable television, internet, and other services. The proliferation of data-intensive applications, video streaming, and the need for faster internet speeds have driven the demand for HFC networks that can provide robust and high-capacity broadband services to consumers.





Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market: Key Takeaways



Market in North America to propel highest growth

The CMTS/CCAP segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Demand for High Internet Bandwidth across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Bandwidth demands all across the world often increase by roughly 50% per year. Currently, the average household in the world receives a bandwidth of around 5 to 10 Mbps. However, it is likely to grow to 40 Mbps in the next 5 years and can take a huge leap to nearly 300 Mbps in the next 10 years. HFC networks have been widely adopted for providing high-speed internet bandwidth to users. HFC networks utilize a hybrid architecture where fiber optics cables are used as the backbone infrastructure. The fiber optic cables provide high-capacity and low-latency transmission over longer distances. Every day, around 328.77 million terabytes of data are created in the world. In 2025, 181 zettabytes of data will be generated. With the proliferation of digital devices and the widespread adoption of the internet, people are consuming and generating more data than ever before. HFC networks offer the necessary bandwidth to cater to this growing data consumption. In 2022, worldwide IoT connections have grown by 18% to around 14 billion active IoT endpoints. Moreover, the count is expected to rise by 16% to nearly 17 billion active endpoints in 2023. HFC networks provide the necessary infrastructure to connect a large number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices to the Internet.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Industry: Regional Overview

The global hybrid fiber coaxial market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surging Demand for High-Speed Internet to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The hybrid fiber coaxial market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market growth in the region is attributed to the growing penetration of the internet in the region. By 2023, nearly 92 percent of people in the United States have access to the Internet. The United States is one of the world's largest online markets, with about 299 million internet users by 2022. Moreover, the United States was responsible for around 86% of HFC sales in 2023. Furthermore, the development of high-quality IoT infrastructure is also expected to augment the region’s market growth. The insatiable demand for high-speed internet, driven by remote work, online education, and a surge in data-intensive applications, is a primary driver for the growth of HFC networks. These networks are well-positioned to deliver the required bandwidth and support the increasing connectivity needs of households and businesses. The insatiable demand for high-speed internet, driven by remote work, online education, and a surge in data-intensive applications, is a primary driver for the growth of HFC networks.

Rapid Urbanization to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific hybrid fiber coaxial market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Rising efforts by the government for widespread digitization are expected to boost market growth in the region. The Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022, would encourage more rapid and simpler development of telegraph infrastructure, allowing for a faster 5G rollout. Owing to all such initiatives, there was a 200% increase in rural internet subscriptions between 2015 and 2021, and urban areas witnessed a 158% rise in internet subscription. On the other hand, China is the world’s largest user of hybrid fiber coaxial, it accounted for around 32% of the entire global sales. Urbanization brings forth a demand for robust and scalable telecommunications infrastructure. HFC networks, with their ability to support high-density urban areas, are essential for providing reliable connectivity in burgeoning cities, fostering the growth of the market. HFC networks are integral to delivering high-quality television content, including HDTV channels. The growing consumer preference for superior viewing experiences contributes to the sustained demand for HFC networks in the region's cable television services.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Segmentation by Component

Optical Transceiver

CMTS/CCAP

Fiber Optic Cable

Amplifier

Optical Node

Splitter

CPE

Amongst these segments, the hybrid fiber coaxial market CMTS/CCAP segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The insatiable demand for high-speed internet, driven by the proliferation of data-intensive applications, remote work, and online streaming, is a primary growth driver for the CMTS/CCAP segment. Cable operators are increasingly upgrading their networks to meet the growing consumer expectations for faster and more reliable broadband services. As of 2020, it is reported that the global average internet connection speed surpassed 11 Mbps, reflecting an ongoing trend towards higher-speed broadband adoption. The proliferation of Over-The-Top (OTT) video streaming services, coupled with the trend towards cord-cutting, emphasizes the need for robust broadband infrastructure. CMTS/CCAP technologies play a crucial role in supporting the delivery of high-quality streaming content to a growing number of connected devices.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Segmentation by Technology

DOCSIS 3.0 & Below

DOCSIS 3.1

Amongst these segments, the hybrid fiber coaxial market DOCSIS 3.1 segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The persistent demand for ultra-fast internet services is a primary growth driver for the DOCSIS 3.1 segment. As consumers increasingly adopt gigabit-speed internet, cable operators leveraging DOCSIS 3.1 technology can deliver the speeds required to meet and exceed consumer expectations. According to a report, the global number of gigabit internet subscribers reached over 210 million by the end of 2020. The broadband market's competitiveness drives cable operators to upgrade their networks to offer cutting-edge services. DOCSIS 3.1 provides a strategic advantage, enabling cable operators to deliver higher speeds and enhance the customer experience, contributing to subscriber acquisition and retention. The rise of OTT video streaming services places increased demands on broadband networks. DOCSIS 3.1 facilitates the efficient delivery of high-quality video content, meeting the growing expectations of consumers for seamless streaming experiences.

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Segmentation by Type

Multi-Mode

Single Mode

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Segmentation by End User

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Commercial

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global hybrid fiber coaxial market that are profiled by Research Nester are Cisco Systems, Inc., Corning Incorporated, CommScope, Inc., Teleste Corporation, Telstra, PCT International Inc., ASSIA, Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Orange Belgium, Digicomm International, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market

Orange Belgium has entered into an agreement with Telenet. The agreements include both existing Hybrid Fibre Coaxial and future Fibre to the Home technologies in both network areas and will enable access to each other's fixed networks for a duration of 15 years.

Digicomm International a global broadband distributor has announced to receive a great investment from Crestview Partners. Digicomm has a market share of over USD 2 billion alone in the hybrid fiber coaxial market and with this collaboration, Digicomm plans to scale its networks and services.

